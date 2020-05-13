The Bondoukou Project Continues to Deliver New Gold Targets in Côte d'Ivoire

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to announce the delineation of the 'Kodio Trend', a new 17.5 km long gold in soil anomaly at the Bondoukou Project (figures 1 and 2).

The Kodio trend (figure 3) includes multiple >50ppb gold cores up to several kilometres long over the entire length of the anomaly. The trend lies open toward the northwest and contains a peak gold value of 476ppb*.

The recently completed first pass 8383 meter 1819 hole auger program was drilled on a 640m line spacing with 50 metres between holes. The broad spaced program was designed as first pass testing of the southern half of the NNW striking Kodio trend. Anomalous stream BLEG samples and mapping along the structure uncovered active artisanal workings along a major lithological boundary, which suggested a fertile gold bearing structure. This drilling has confirmed the model and the Company is ready to to follow up these anomalies with further infill auger drilling at the end of May.

LINK FOR ATTACHED FIGURES: https://www.awaleresources.com/_resources/maps/Auger-Anomalies-at-Kodio-Trend-Figures.pdf

CEO Glen Parsons commented today:

"Awale Resources field programs at Bondoukou continue to successfully advance drill target generation at the project, with the aim of developing multiple drill targets for testing later this year.

Despite the Covid 19 hurdles faced, the Company is incredibly pleased to deliver these results from Kodio. The team's work continues to substantiate the potential for the Bondoukou project to deliver multiple new gold discoveries in this underexplored region of northeast Côte d'Ivoire"

*Descriptive Statistics from sampling for gold ('Au') in auger drilling.



Au ppb

Au ppb Number of Samples 1819 Percentile80 5 Minimum 0 Percentile90 8 Maximum 476 Percentile95 15 Mean 5 Percentile98 32 Median 2 Percentile99 52

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for geochemical samples and rock chip samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories Australia Ltd. an ISO 17025 (2017) Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Bondoukou office and transported by Intertek to their laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana for preparation and , subsequently the samples are shipped by Intertek to their Australian laboratory for analysis. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried and pulverized to better than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen, this pulp sample is then shipped to Australia where 10-gram split is analysed by ICP/MS with an Aqua Regia digest. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Chubb is the Company's Chief Operating Officer and holds an Economic Geology Degree with Honours, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr Chubb has 18 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED.

"Glen Parsons"

Glen Parsons, President and CEO

