The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation Welcomes New Chief Program Officer to Its Management Team

ARLINGTON, Va., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF), the leading health organization preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, is pleased to announce that Lindsey West has joined its management team as chief program officer, reporting to Claire Gill, chief executive officer. In this new role, Ms. West will help execute BHOF's strategic plan while managing a significant portfolio of programs and related services.

Ms. West has a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Michigan and more than 25 years of experience as a leader in community health and outreach with a focus on chronic disease prevention, health promotion program management, and partnership development. Most recently she helped lead the community health and outreach division of Beaumont Health, the largest healthcare system in Michigan. In this role, she was instrumental in developing award-winning initiatives and community-based coalitions to impact health behaviors and address social determinants of health.

"We are very excited that Lindsey has joined our team," said Claire Gill, CEO of BHOF. "Her expertise as a public health leader, program innovator, and passionate patient advocate will contribute greatly to our organization and improve the services and tools we provide to clinicians, patients and the public."

"I am honored and delighted to be joining BHOF and helping to fulfill its mission focused on bone health, fracture prevention, and osteoporosis management," stated Ms. West. "I look forward to working with BHOF's staff, Board of Trustees, and diverse partners to make bone health a priority at every stage of life to help reduce fractures and promote healthy and active aging. As we commemorate Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month in May, I look forward to helping the spread the word about the phenomenal resources and activities BHOF has to offer."

For more than 35 years, BHOF has championed the need for greater awareness about the lifelong importance of good bone health. There are approximately 10 million Americans aged 50 and above that have the disease and another 44 million have low bone density, placing them at an increased risk for bone fractures. BHOF is committed to making bone health a national health priority and helping everyone maintain strong bones, which is critical to healthy, active aging.

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation)

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy, and research. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit http://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org

