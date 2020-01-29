The Bongo Rx, a Game-Changing Sleep Apnea Device, Nominated for a Prestigious Edison Award

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirAvant Medical, a South Florida-based medical device company, announced that its new Bongo Rx sleep apnea therapy device has been nominated for an Edison Award™. The Edison Awards™ (www.edisonawards.com) are historically granted to "game changing" new products that embody human-centered design and innovation.

Bongo Rx

The Bongo Rx is a discreet and reusable nasal device that has been FDA-cleared for use by patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Unlike CPAP, the standard treatment for sleep apnea, the Bongo Rx does not require electricity, bulky masks, or hoses to deliver effective therapy. The Bongo Rx was developed with the goal of helping adults suffering from sleep apnea who are seeking a convenient, non-surgical alternative to CPAP in order to better support their active lifestyles. AirAvant Medical launched the Bongo Rx in mid 2019 after several years of extensive research, design and clinical testing.

"We believe that the Bongo Rx embodies the essence of the Edison Awards," said Javier Collazo, Vice-President of AirAvant Medical. "The device may look very simple at first, but its design is deceptively sophisticated and innovative in function and how it is manufactured. We believe this can be a life-changing product for those who suffer from sleep apnea, but can't tolerate CPAP for one reason or another." AirAvant Medical points to the portability and usability of the Bongo Rx as key differentiating factors. "The fact it is so small and doesn't require any electricity allows patients to use it basically anywhere and at any time - it's extremely travel-friendly."

The Bongo Rx is currently available in the USA and Canada. Patients, healthcare professionals, and medical equipment suppliers may refer to www.AirAvant.com for more information about the Bongo Rx.

About AirAvant Medical

AirAvant Medical is a research-oriented, privately held company that focuses on developing and marketing innovative medical devices to treat obstructive sleep apnea and other breathing disorders. AirAvant Medical holds numerous patents and has several patents pending. To learn more about AirAvant Medical, please visit www.AirAvant.com.

