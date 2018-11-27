The Book by Manfred Popp about Weight Loss and Good Fitness Can Improve Your Health

GAIMERSHEIM, Germany, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The author explains, on the base of his own experiences, as it is possible, in the long run, to reduce the weight significantly and thereby lower blood pressure and improve health.

This book offers you a practical step-by-step guide to improve your health and fitness.

The author Manfred Popp, born 1941

Shortly after the author Manfred Popp retired with 64 years, he visited the doctor to perform a health check and it turned out that his blood pressure was clearly too high. His doctor said that either he has to take pills for the rest of his life or his excessive weight has to be reduced by at least 33 pounds. He bought the tablets and his wife read to him at lunch with emphatic clarity the long list of side effects. It became vividly clear that he had to make a fundamental decision: pills or weight loss.

The author chose the weight loss. By following the diet and training plan developed by him, he managed to reduce his weight by about 44 pounds. His goal was not only to achieve this weight loss, but the real challenge was to keep the lower weight in the long run. Therefore, his action strategy did not include a crash diet. He was aware that this could mean nothing more than changing his lifestyle with the goal to maintain a lower weight in the long term.

Over a period of 14 years, from an age of 64 up to nearly 78, the author practiced himself the guidelines published in his book. Now, he benefits from the impressing results:

He has lost approximately 45 pounds.

The upper blood pressure remains stable in the "healthy" range.

The lower blood pressure also moves in the "healthy" range.

The pulse rate has leveled in an optimal range.

His general health condition has improved significantly.

The key to success is an increased, but still reasonable, physical exercise combined with a healthy diet.

