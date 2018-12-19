The Boryeong Mud Festival -- An event festival goers shouldn't miss out on

Boryeong is famous for their wide mudflats formed along the west coast of South Korea, and the high-quality mud at Boryeong is well known for its therapeutic qualities with high levels of germanium and minerals, as well as for its high levels of far-infrared radiation. Boryeong city have been developing, producing and selling mud based cosmetic products since 1996, and have been hosting the Boryeong mud festival with the clean, purified, commercial grade mud since 1998.

The festival, hosted by the Boryeong City, will hold over 60 different events for its visitors including the grand mud baths, the super slide, the mud basket, the air bounce experience, colour mud painting, mud mob scene, mud flat marathon, the mud run, festival exhibitions, yacht experience and oceanic adventure. Along with the various programs, there are also night time K-Pop concerts planned providing guests with a plethora of different genres including hip-hop, EDM and k-pop idol concerts, which is expected to draw high interests from visitors from all over the world, all night and day.

The festival is one of the leading hands-on experience-based festivals in South Korea, and has been designated as one of the great 4 festivals chosen by the Korea Tourism Organization, and has drawn the largest international crowds compared to all other festivals within the country. The city was selected as a World Festival and Event City at the 2018 63rd IFEA world conference at San Diego, and the upcoming 2022 Boryeong Sea Mud Exhibition is expected to aid in the future development of the therapeutic, leisure and tourism industry when it will be held from the 16th of July until the 15th of August 2022.

Boryeong Mud Festival -- an event highly anticipated by festival goers worldwide, is sure to be an event that festival goers will be sorry to be missed.

The event will be held for 10 days from the 19th until the 28th of July in 2019 at the Mud Square, Daecheon Beach, Boryeong-Si, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea (5, Haesuyokjang 10-gil, Boryeong-si, Chungcheongnam-do). It takes 2 hours by bus from Incheon airport, and 2 hours and 30 minutes by train from Seoul. Adult tickets will cost 12,000KRW Mondays to Thursdays, and 14,000KRW on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit the Boryeong Mud Festival Website at www.mudfestival.or.kr , or contact:

Kim Jongpil

+82-41-930-0891

SOURCE Boryeong City Hall

Related Links

http://www.mudfestival.or.kr

