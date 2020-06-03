The Boston Architectural College Hosts Virtual BAC Talks June 10, 2020

BOSTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BAC Talks are deep level and forward-thinking discussions of relevant topics, rooted in our unique design perspectives and inspired by our global alumni leadership advisory network.

Architect Thom Mayne to serve as keynote speaker of the day.

Join The Boston Architectural College (BAC) on June 10, 2020, for our inaugural BAC Talks―a series of forward-thinking and relevant discussions―inspired by the BAC's global alumni leadership advisory network.

BAC Talks catapults the far-reaching and cutting-edge work of our global BAC community during a one-day virtual gathering. We invite the public to join in engaging in timely and meaningful discussions. As a leader of design education, online and onsite, we believe it is our duty to propel conversations toward the future―working on building long-term solutions now, sparking action in the classroom and beyond.

Keynote guest speaker for BAC Talks is Thom Mayne, principal of Morphosis Architects, an architectural firm based in Culver City, California. Mayne received the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2005. Under the Design Excellence program of the U.S. government's General Service Administration, Thom Mayne has become a primary architect for federal projects.

Additional highlights of BAC Talks includes Opening Remarks & Greetings of the Day from Dr. Mahesh Daas, president, The Boston Architectural College and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

The BAC community is proud to be joined by game-changing leaders to explore these timely and relevant topics with us, including:

Dr. J. Keith Motley, Consultant President/CEO, Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts (ULEM) to serve as co-moderator for Crisis as Conversation: Curricula for a Post-Pandemic World

Leaders from DigDeep, Navajo Water Project serve as panelists for Post-Colonial Communities in the Time of COVID-19

Prakash Kota, CIO, Autodesk serves as a moderator for The Inverted Work Place

MA Licensed Educational School Psychologist, Angela Cristiani, DtWT Boston, National Campaign to Stop Violence serves as a panelist for Trauma Informed Design: A Look at Educational Environmental Design in a Post-Pandemic Environment

Mr. Bill Cummings of the Cummings Foundation, Inc. speaks on ReDesigning the Future, a Look at Being Opportunistic and Entrepreneurial in Troubled Times

These discussion topics offer opportunities for deep level conversations rooted in the BAC's unique design perspectives while we work toward offering solutions as an academic and socially-minded community.

Visit our website here to register for a BAC Talks. For more information regarding BAC Talks, contact Eliza Wilson, special assistant to the president, advancement at [email protected].

The Boston Architectural provides excellence in design education emerging from practice and accessible to diverse communities and is the recognized leader in the education of design professionals, connecting theory and practice and engaging educators, practitioners, allied professions, and the public.

