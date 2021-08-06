The Boston Globe and Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival announce star-studded line-up celebrating Black filmmakers, August 6-14

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe and the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) announce the start of a special and star-studded summer film and event series which celebrates and amplifies African American filmmakers and creatives.

The 19th annual MVAAFF, held August 6-14, highlights an exceptional program of over 70 original feature films, documentaries and short films produced and directed by a collective of talented filmmakers from all over the globe. Topical panel discussions and exclusive events are scheduled throughout the island and will be attended by Oscar® Winning Director Spike Lee, Director and Academy Award® actress Regina King, Award-Winning Writer/Producer/Director Kenya Barris, Questlove, Marc H. Morial, Barbara Lee, April Ryan and Bevy Smith.

"Coming out of the pandemic, we are back stronger than ever", said Stephanie Taveras-Rance, co-founder, Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival. "And we are thrilled to see that it did not stop filmmakers, producers and storytellers from delivering compelling and thought-provoking content."

The Boston Globe will host a special program on Monday, August 9th in celebration of Black joy and Black lives with an exclusive screening from its award-winning series, A Beautiful Resistance . Founder, Director, and Globe culture columnist, Jeneé Osterheldt will join Globe CMO, Peggy Byrd in conversation.

"Our role as media sponsor provides a welcome opportunity for the Globe to invite a broader regional audience to celebrate the rich diversity that the MVAAFF highlights through its incredible lineup of programming," said Peggy Byrd, Chief Marketing Officer at Boston Globe Media Partners. "We are honored to join the festival in its celebration of Black filmmakers and creatives and look forward to centering and sharing Black joy with our communities."

For more information and screening schedules, please visit www.mvaaff.com .

Media inquiries, please contact Michelle A. Pascal, MAP Unlimited PR, [email protected]. Press Credentials: Click here .

About Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Established in 2002, the Academy Award®-accredited Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) is a nine-day event where independent and established African American filmmakers can showcase, screen, and promote emerging feature, documentary, and short films from across the world. The brainchild of the husband-and-wife team, Floyd, and Stephanie Rance, the MVAAFF provides a nurturing environment for African American filmmakers to test their creativity while giving sponsors a captive audience to promote their brands among a highly discerning community of people of color.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com , Boston.com , STAT , and Globe Direct.

SOURCE Boston Globe Media Group

