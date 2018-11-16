The Boston Globe Names New England Biolabs® a Top Place to Work for 2018

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them the best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more. NEB ranked 2nd in the large category.

"At NEB, we have a talented, diverse and thoughtful group of employees, who are dedicated and passionate about doing what is best for the company, the advancement of science and the preservation of the environment," states Jim Ellard, CEO of NEB. "We strive to provide a unique and supportive culture, which promotes a healthy, balanced lifestyle in and outside the workplace. Maintaining and constantly improving that culture is key to our continuing success. We would like to thank our employees for over 40 years of service and dedication. Their passion, humility and sincerity has helped make NEB one of the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work."

"Making employees happy doesn't have to take a lot of effort or money, but it does require companies to put workers first," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "Our winning companies know that their people are their most valuable assets."

The rankings in the Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 82,151 individuals at 318 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and photo galleries. All can be found at globe.com/topplaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics development. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and seven subsidiaries located in Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes the Boston Globe, BostonGlobe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

NEB®, NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS®, NEBNEXT® and NEBNEXT DIRECT® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

SOURCE New England Biolabs

Related Links

https://www.neb.com

