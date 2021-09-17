The Boston Globe To Host Inaugural Globe Summit Conference September 22-24 with Keynotes from National Thought Leaders

For free access to Globe Summit's exclusive programming, visit globe.com/summit Tweet this

"Boston is a national hub for education, healthcare, innovation, and technology and we at the Globe are thrilled to welcome this incredible group of leaders, creatives, and preeminent experts to join our team of journalists in conversation on some of the most critical issues facing our communities today," said Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media Partners. "As we continue to grapple with the dynamics of an evolving pandemic and reevaluate solutions for a more equitable and resilient future, we've curated a series of thought-provoking interviews and actionable discussions that can help frame next-steps for our communities to emerge even stronger from COVID-19."

Boston Consulting Group is the presenting sponsor of Globe Summit, which will include virtual panels, fireside chats, cocktail programs, GlobeDocs film screenings, musical breaks, and more. Additional sponsors include Vertex, MilliporeSigma, Mass General Brigham, Microsoft, Santander, Onshape, Solomon McCown & Cence.

To view the full schedule of events and to register for free access to all programming, please visit globe.com/summit . Attendees can stay tuned for social chatter using #GlobeSummit.

