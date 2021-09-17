The Boston Globe To Host Inaugural Globe Summit Conference September 22-24 with Keynotes from National Thought Leaders
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry; U.S. Senator Ed Markey, D-Mass; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Dr. Rochelle Walensky; Jenny Slate; Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, will headline free virtual conference discussing climate, innovation, healthcare, and equity
Sep 17, 2021, 08:00 ET
BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe will bring together some of the greatest and most influential minds of our time during its inaugural Globe Summit conference on September 22-24. The Summit, which is free to attend, will feature three days of impactful programming around important issues that our country and the world are facing today — climate, innovation, healthcare, and equity.
Globe Summit is an immersive virtual experience that will feature conversations with nationally recognized thought leaders including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID); Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Co-Founder of The Emancipator and Founding Director of the BU Center for Antiracist Research; Dr. Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Jenny Slate, Actress, Comedian and Author; U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; U.S. Senator Ed Markey, D-Mass; Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry; and others. The Summit will also feature a 50th anniversary celebration of The Boston Globe's famed Spotlight team.
"Boston is a national hub for education, healthcare, innovation, and technology and we at the Globe are thrilled to welcome this incredible group of leaders, creatives, and preeminent experts to join our team of journalists in conversation on some of the most critical issues facing our communities today," said Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media Partners. "As we continue to grapple with the dynamics of an evolving pandemic and reevaluate solutions for a more equitable and resilient future, we've curated a series of thought-provoking interviews and actionable discussions that can help frame next-steps for our communities to emerge even stronger from COVID-19."
Boston Consulting Group is the presenting sponsor of Globe Summit, which will include virtual panels, fireside chats, cocktail programs, GlobeDocs film screenings, musical breaks, and more. Additional sponsors include Vertex, MilliporeSigma, Mass General Brigham, Microsoft, Santander, Onshape, Solomon McCown & Cence.
To view the full schedule of events and to register for free access to all programming, please visit globe.com/summit. Attendees can stay tuned for social chatter using #GlobeSummit.
