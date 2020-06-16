The Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk Will Take Place Virtually… Everywhere!

BOSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai will have a different look as it transforms into a virtual event in an effort to ensure the safety of everyone in the community. This year, participants will be encouraged to "Walk Your Way" from wherever they are most comfortable—whether that be from their neighborhood, favorite trail or from a treadmill in their own home.

The Walk will still take place on Sunday, October 4th. While the event will not physically bring walkers together along the famed Boston Marathon® course, it will continue to unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation's premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

"While we can't see everyone in person this year, we are excited to walk in a new way for cancer patients," said Zack Blackburn, Director, Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. "Throughout the Jimmy Fund Walk's history we have stayed the course in our mission to conquer cancer, and we are not changing now. Our teams are energized now more than ever to really make a difference in the lives of cancer patients and ultimately find a cure for this horrible disease. Together, we can make a difference, from a distance."

This year's event will have a lower fundraising requirement ($100 for adults and $25 for those 12 years old and younger) and everyone will pay just a $5 registration fee. Each walker who registers will receive a bib, and medal and the first 5,000 walkers to register will receive a commemorative Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

Details for Sunday, October 4 are still being finalized, and participants can anticipate inspiring virtual programing throughout the day and in the days, weeks, and months leading up to Jimmy Fund Walk: Your Way.

Anyone interested in additional information can reference the Jimmy Fund Walk: Your Way frequently asked questions or can send an email to [email protected]. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $145 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 30+ year history. Funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation's premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Boston Athletic Association has supported the Jimmy Fund Walk since 1989, and Hyundai has been the presenting sponsor since 2002.

To register to walk (#JimmyFundWalk), to support a walker, or to volunteer, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

