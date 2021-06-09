The Bountiful Company Announces First Howard University Scholarship Recipient

WASHINGTON and RONKONKOMA, N.Y., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The power of learning is limitless, and The Bountiful Company is devoted to helping shape our future leaders through education opportunities. As part of a commitment to inclusion and diversity and giving back, the company is pleased to share that Howard University rising junior Caleb Caine has been named the first recipient of The Bountiful Company Fund – a scholarship program in partnership with Howard University that includes a $25,000 donation from The Bountiful Company Foundation, the company's charitable arm.

The Fund, which is awarded based on academics and financial need, provides one $5,000 scholarship every year for five years and supports freshmen and sophomores pursuing a bachelor's degree from the Howard University School of Business. Caine, entering his junior year at the historically Black university, is originally from Maryland and is an international business major.

"I am so thankful and blessed for this opportunity from The Bountiful Company – without this grant, I don't know how I would've made my tuition payments," said Caine. "I want to explore a career in international business and this aid will allow me to focus on furthering my education."

The scholarship, which was established late last year, also supports the work of The Bountiful Company's Black Affinity Group – a colleague-run group whose mission is to create a greater understanding and appreciation for the issues Black and African Americans face.

