The Box by Dr Ava Unveils Spring "Beauty Box"

In addition to expert-recommended luxury skincare and the latest beauty technologies delivered directly to consumers' doorsteps, The Box by Dr Ava cultivates an inclusive beauty community, helping to reach subscribers in "derm deserts" who may not otherwise have easy access to professional skin care and advice.

"During the first four weeks of the pandemic, my medical team and I virtually treated 300+ patients while our physical offices were shut down," says board certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, MD, founder of The Box By Dr. Ava. "The pandemic gave me perspective on how I want to reach and help more patients beyond my geographic area."

Subscribers receive membership to The Box by Dr Ava's private Facebook group and also enjoy real-time Tele-Aesthetic consultations with Dr. Shamban's aestheticians, who will share insights in how to use each quarter's offerings while addressing specific skin concerns. Annual subscribers can also expect surprise gifts and a private monthly live Q&A with Dr. Shamban and expert guests.

The second installment of The Box by Dr Ava includes:

MYSKINBUDDY™ - The revolutionary facial device that utilizes four proven technologies to help achieve a clearer complexion, a brighter and even skin tone, and a more youthful appearance.

Aforé CBD Effusive - A first-of-its-kind antioxidant facial mist that uses water-soluble CBD synergistically with plant extracts and antioxidants to calm and cool the skin, reduce puffiness, erase redness, and make skin glow.

Restorsea Repairing Neck and Décolletage Treatment - Designed to infuse the enzyme into this area and – if used every day, twice a day for 12 weeks – will result in firmer, more evenly toned skin. For all skin types. Contains NO: parabens, phthalates, silicones, sulfates, PEGs and mineral oil. Dermatologist tested Hypoallergenic. Will not clog pores.

- Designed to infuse the enzyme into this area and – if used every day, twice a day for 12 weeks – will result in firmer, more evenly toned skin. For all skin types. Contains NO: parabens, phthalates, silicones, sulfates, PEGs and mineral oil. Dermatologist tested Hypoallergenic. Will not clog pores. Theraderm NuPeel Natural Enzyme Peel - Papaya enzymes and botanical extracts gently remove dead skin cells and reveal glowing, radiant skin in just two minutes. It's the equivalent of an at-home, natural facial peel in a bottle!

Tiege Hanley - This uncomplicated skincare line is designed for busy modern humans. It includes easy-to-use products with step-by-step instructions for EYES, LIP, SCRUB plus the line's core 4 products via a Level 1 subscription card.

The Spring Box is valued at over $600, making it an exceptional value. The Box by Dr Ava offers two membership options:

Skin Enthusiast - Quarterly subscription $250

Skin Obsessed - Annual Subscription $850 (Save $150 )

The Box by Dr Ava is proud to include only products that are cruelty-free.

About The Box By Dr Ava

Dr. Ava Shamban is celebrity dermatologist, reality TV veteran, author, avid contributor, and now, the mind behind the first ever dermatologist-curated skincare subscription box. The Box By Dr Ava introduces consumers to top of the line dermatologist-selected skincare and wellness products. Subscribers gain access to experts through real-time Tele-Aesthetic consultations with Dr. Ava's Aestheticians, live Q&As and Dr. Ava's private Facebook group. Membership options make The Box by Dr Ava perfect for everyone who wants (or is obsessed with) having beautiful skin.

