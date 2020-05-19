The Boy Scouts of America and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Join Together to Ensure Every Fallen Hero is Remembered this Memorial Day with a Special Tribute and Salute

Among those fallen heroes are veterans who have passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic – at a time when customary services and funeral honors cannot safely be performed. The names of those veterans are listed on the Veterans Affairs Roll of Honor webpage, which is updated daily and includes their branch of service and location of burial.

"Our Scouts learn the importance of duty to country and of honoring the people who served it through the values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law," said Boy Scouts of America CEO Roger Mosby, a U.S. Navy veteran. "It is our privilege to work with the Department of Veterans Affairs to show our gratitude to fallen service members who otherwise may not receive the attention they deserve during this trying time for our country."

Scouts will also participate in the National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 p.m. local time on Memorial Day by saluting the American flag at their home in full Scouting uniform and saying the name of a fallen service member as they would if placing a flag at a grave. At 3:01 p.m., Scouting buglers and horn players nationwide will then perform "Taps," the melody traditionally played at U.S. military funerals. Leading up to Memorial Day, Scouts may also place flags at headstones, as individuals or with members of their family, where regulations allow.

"This collaboration between the Boy Scouts of America and the National Cemetery Administration represents a significant effort to honor and express gratitude to our nation's Veterans on this Memorial Day and every day," said Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in this collective tribute for our fallen heroes by leaving a message for at least one veteran by Memorial Day on the Veterans Legacy Memorial webpage and by joining Scouts and the country in the National Moment of Remembrance.

