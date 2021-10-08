The Bracken Organizations Merge to Create a Global Platform to Support Life Science and Digital Health Teams

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three unique companies with shared origins have now united to better serve their clients in the life sciences industry. The new entity will be known as The Bracken Group (Bracken) with three divisions of the original three companies.

The combined companies' mission continues to be supporting the success of companies that improve health, using an integrated network of clients, consultants, and employees across the globe.

Dr Colin G. Miller, CEO of The Bracken Group stated, "I am delighted to bring the companies together under the one outstanding leadership team which further improves the services we provide to our clients. The benefits of the synergy that comes from a closer inter-team relationship will be apparent as the cross communication will be immediate."

"We have always been committed to collaboration and concierge-level service to our clients," said Lieselotte (Liz) Bloss, Managing Partner and Head of the Regulatory Affairs at Bracken Consulting. She also commented on how the new relationships across Bracken entities align with the company values and "this merger allows significantly closer collaboration with our colleagues in other divisions and broader experience to better support that mission."

"Bracken has been specializing across the life sciences and digital health arenas since inception," said Elliot Miller, Chief Growth Officer. "This highly regulated life science industry includes high stakes and complex processes. We have created and continue to cultivate an integrated platform to help organizations in this industry succeed."

About Bracken Data

Bracken Data was founded in 2016 to improve how the industry can use public clinical trial data. Bracken Data offers a suite of clinical trial dashboard products, and custom data science and analytics services. For more information, please visit BrackenData.com.

About Bracken Marketing

Bracken Marketing was founded in 2017 to support the success of digital health and life science teams through marketing services, and custom marketing programs. Services include website design, content development, advertising, sales collateral production, and multi-media production. For more information, please visit BrackenMarketing.com.

About The Bracken Group

The Bracken Group, founded in 2018, provides highly experienced consultative support for the development of products that are designed to improve life, in an ethical manner, underpinned with integrity and quality. Bracken offers biopharmaceutical consulting in the development of drugs, biologics, and medical devices, as well as in the use of medical imaging in clinical trials. Clients leverage The Bracken Group's team of executive consultants across a range of specialties through Virtual C-Suite services and related offerings. For more information, please visit thebrackengroup.com.

For more information, please visit Bracken on the web at brackenmarketing.com, brackendata.com, and thebrackengroup.com.

For more information please contact: Elliot Miller, [email protected]

SOURCE Bracken Marketing

Related Links

https://www.brackenmarketing.com/

