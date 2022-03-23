The Bradford Exchange Mint announces the Stand With Ukraine Proof Coin, WITH 100% OF NET PROCEEDS TO BE DONATED TO UKRAINIAN HUMANITARIAN RELIEF EFFORTS

NILES, Ill., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The proud Ukrainian people have created an unforgettable legacy, reflecting a spirit of courage, peace, and unity despite the challenges of each new day. To stand in solidarity with their indomitable spirit and help raise funds for their relief, The Bradford Exchange Mint announces The Stand With Ukraine Proof Coin. This exclusive Proof medallion supports Ukraine's heroic efforts with 100% of the net proceeds from the sale of this Proof coin to be donated to the Save the Children - Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

The Bradford Exchange Mint's Chief Numismatist, Walter J. Kole, remarks, "this coin celebrates Ukraine's proud history, values, and offers a tangible expression of hope and support. Benefitting the respected Save the Children - Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, your purchase can truly make a difference."