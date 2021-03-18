The Bradford Rooftop Opens Atop AC Hotel Bridgewater

The Bradford's concept and vision comes from Founder, Chairman and CEO of Briad Management Services, Inc., Brad Honigfeld. "Brad has traveled the world to bring a unique rooftop experience to his home state of New Jersey," explains Rick Barbrick, President, Co-CEO and COO of Briad Management Services, Inc. "He spearheaded the design process in collaboration with famed Los Angeles restaurant + nightclub designer John Sofio, President and Founder of Built, Inc., while overseeing even the smallest of details with his talented team of executives and operators. The food, fine spirits and wines were all selected and approved by Brad." The project was built by Briad Construction Services, a division of Briad, led by Chuck Pagnotta, Senior Vice President, Construction and Design.

The 7,000 square foot space, located on the hotel's seventh floor, boasts both indoor and outdoor seating options, providing a safe, fun and flexible environment that offers multiple atmospheres throughout the day or night. Each space, including The Library, Tap Room, and outdoor bar has its own look and feel, designed to provide guests opportunities to lounge, party, and play. The areas are upscale and chic, with sleek floors, comfortable seating, ample landscaping, and modern wall décor, with spectacular views of Somerset County and the Watchung Mountains. The outdoor area has fireplace heaters and covered dining areas, making it the perfect location to dine no matter the season.

The Bradford's menu, curated by Chef Jonathan Kavourakis (TAO Group – Beauty & Essex, VANDAL, Stanton Social; The Brookdale), offers a wide variety of small plates, as well as a handful of entrée options including the Shrimp Cocktail, Mediterranean Spiced Meatballs, the 14oz Prime NY Strip, and The Bradford Burger. The dishes are designed for sharing and brought to the table steadily and continuously throughout the meal, holding true to The Bradford's desire for an energized, interactive experience. The bar menu features an expansive collection of premium sprits, craft cocktails, universal wine offerings, and draft beer options. Signature sips include refined twists on classic cocktails such as the Peanut Butter Old Fashioned, Curious Cucumber, and Purple Paradise.

"We're thrilled to finally open the doors of The Bradford to the public," said Matt Troisi, Briad Management Services, Inc.'s Director of Special Venues. "We've thoughtfully curated each part of The Bradford experience to ensure every visit feels like a special occasion."

The Bradford and AC Hotel Bridgewater uphold the highest health and safety standards, as put forward by Marriott International. The Bradford's opening days and hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 4:00 PM to close. The kitchen is open until 10:00 PM, with a Late-Night Menu available on select evenings.

For reservations or to book a private event, please call 732-384-6831 or visit www.thebradfordrooftop.com. Follow The Bradford on Facebook.com/TheBradfordRooftopand on Instagram @TheBradfordNJ.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About The Briad Group

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group's® entities are licensed franchisees for Wendy's, Marriott and Hilton.

About AC Hotel Bridgewater

Immerse yourself in European-inspired sophistication at AC Hotel Bridgewater, located just minutes from charming downtown Somerville, New Jersey. Offering classic elements with European soul and Spanish roots, the hotel is an oasis of sleek design and uncompromising sensitivity to detail. The 150-room hotel features king and double queen rooms accompanied by sofa beds to complete the sophisticated spaces designed with comfort in mind. AC Hotel Bridgewater encourages guests to enrich their mind and body with the hotel's AC Library that is home to a curated selection of books for the culturally curious visitors, as well as its 24-hour fitness center featuring state-of-the-art equipment, Peloton bikes and a spacious indoor pool. Three innovative, technology-driven event spaces, flexible for small and large meetings and social gatherings, provide a perfect stay for the modern-day business traveler visiting the area. European flare continues through the hotel's restaurants with the AC Kitchen offering a sweet and savory breakfast, the AC Lounge serving tapas-style small plates and handcraft cocktails, and The Bradford atop the roof for taking in spectacular views of Somerset County and the Watchung Mountains.

Rates vary depending on the season and room type. For additional information about AC Hotel Bridgewater, please visit https://www.marriott.com/ewrab or call 908-595-9100. Follow us at @ACHotelBridgewaterNJ on Facebook and Instagram.

