The Brass Tap/Beef 'O' Brady's Partners with Kickfin and Visa Direct to Enable Cashless Tip-outs for Employees

The Brass Tap and Beef 'O' Brady's, owned by FSC Franchise Co., reaffirm their employee-first culture by providing real-time1 access to tip earnings.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickfin, the largest tip disbursement enabler in the U.S., today announced its partnership with FSC Franchise Co., which franchises more than 200 locations, to serve as the franchisor's gratuity management platform.

Leveraging the combined technology of Kickfin and Visa Direct, FSC Franchise Co. can send real-time1, cashless tip payouts directly to their employees' existing bank accounts.

"Cash tip payouts had become unworkable for our team, so we began exploring digital tipping solutions," said Scott SirLouis, COO of FSC. "After running an RFP process, we selected Kickfin because it ensured our tipping program would be scalable and compliant across our entire organization. And most importantly, we had buy-in from our employees: when we surveyed our staff, 100% opted to get instant tip payouts through Kickfin."

Kickfin is the only gratuity management platform that gives employees the power to choose how and when they want to receive their tips, so they are not limited to a third-party issued paycard. Brands like FSC Franchise Co., Marco's Pizza, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and Rock N' Roll Sushi use Kickfin to improve recruiting and retention while eliminating operational challenges related to cash management.

Kickfin's technology also ensures organizations remain compliant with complicated, ever-changing tip pooling regulations, and integrates with existing POS and payroll systems. Kickfin customers have saved 5-15 hours per manager, per location every week.

"Many hospitality employees have chosen to work in this industry because they get access to their earnings after every shift," said Justin Roberts, co-CEO of Kickfin. "As restaurants struggle to pay out cash tips, it's critical that they digitize their tip payment program to ensure that their staff continue to get immediate access to their tips. Brands like FSC Franchise Co. are setting a new standard for employers that understand the importance of prioritizing the needs of their people and modernizing their operations."

ABOUT FSC FRANCHISE CO

FSC Franchise Co. is the industry-leading franchisor behind Beef 'O' Brady's and The Brass Tap, with nearly 200 locations across the United States. Beef 'O' Brady's, with 143 locations in 21 states, is a family sports pub concept that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar and entertainment venue with 44 current locations in 16 states, is known for extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables.

ABOUT KICKFIN

Ranked the #1 tipping software, Kickfin is the nation's largest provider of instant, cashless tip payments. Restaurants, bars and hotels use Kickfin to digitally accept, calculate and tip-out their employees in real-time. By removing cash from the tip payment process, businesses can focus on delighting their customers — while maximizing the earning potential of their people.

1 Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region.

SOURCE Kickfin