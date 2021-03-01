The Brattle Group Welcomes Prominent Economist Vanessa Yanhua Zhang to Lead Greater China Practice

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Vanessa Yanhua Zhang has joined The Brattle Group's New York office as a Principal and the leader of a new Greater China practice. She brings broad experience in applying economic analysis to competition, industrial organization, and intellectual property issues for a global client base across numerous industries. She has extensive relationships in Greater China with leading academics and industry experts.

"Vanessa's deep understanding of the complex issues our clients are facing in China, the US, and the EU will allow us to expand our existing relationships and build new ones with clients and key opinion leaders in these markets," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "Her joining reflects the truly global reach of our competition practice; we're thrilled she's joining Brattle and look forward to many years of success together."

Dr. Zhang has analyzed allegations of monopolization, foreclosure practices, vertical restraints, merger analysis, FRAND, and intellectual property in a wide range of matters involving clients in industries including high tech, telecom, consumer products, transportation, and pharma. She has testified as an expert witness and submitted expert reports before the Supreme People's Court of China, Provincial Higher Courts, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), the Anti-Monopoly Bureau of Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), and the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation (SHAMR).

"For many multinationals, the complexity and geographic scope of global mergers and acquisitions, investigations, and competition and IP disputes continues to expand – as has the need for rigorous expert analyses informed by local and global understanding," shared Dr. Zhang. "I'm excited to be joining Brattle's global network, as my clients will greatly benefit from its robust range of capabilities and expert services across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific."

Brattle's China-focused team is composed mainly of experts who are Chinese nationals and bilingual in English and Chinese; 80% of the team hold PhDs in economics from the US or the EU. The team includes highly-regarded academic advisors such as Dr. Jiong John Gong, Professor of Economics at the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE); Dr. Zonglai Kou, Professor of Economics and Deputy Dean of the School of Economics at Fudan University; and Dr. Hongjun Zhong, Professor of Strategy and Economics and the Director of the Faculty Development Center at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics's College of Business.

More About Dr. Zhang

Previously, Dr. Zhang was a Managing Director and the head of the Greater China practice at an international economics consulting firm. In addition to her consulting work, she is a Senior Research Fellow at the Renmin University of China Market and Regulation Law Center, and has taught regulation and antitrust economics to graduate students. Dr. Zhang has written numerous articles on China's merger control regime and Anti-Monopoly Law (AML), and authored extensively for respected publications, including the Journal of Competition Law and Economics, Review of Industrial Organization, and Antitrust Chronicle. She studied economics at Peking University in China and completed her PhD at Toulouse School of Economics in France.

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has over 400 talented professionals across three continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

