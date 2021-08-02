The Brattle Group Welcomes Veronica Irastorza, Expert on Antitrust & Competition in the Energy Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed economist Veronica Irastorza as a new Principal in its global Antitrust & Competition practice, based in San Francisco. Ms. Irastorza brings deep expertise in antitrust, contract disputes, and damages to a broad range of matters in the energy industry, including regulation, planning, market design, and forecasting.

"With her unique, versatile background combining competition and energy, Veronica is a wonderful addition to Brattle," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "We are thrilled to add her expertise to our work supporting clients in Mexico, and more broadly in Latin America and beyond."

As a former Undersecretary of Energy Planning and Transition in Mexico, she has worked on all aspects of the electric power sector, including generation, transmission, ancillary services, distribution, and retailing. In natural gas, Ms. Irastorza has in-house experience and has advised companies on the effects of new policies and regulations, due diligence, mergers, acquisitions, and efficiency.

"I'm pleased to be joining Brattle at such an exciting time for the firm," said Ms. Irastorza. "Brattle has long had a reputation for excellent work on behalf of its clients. As its global presence continues to expand in competition and other areas, I'm looking forward to collaborating with talented colleagues to continue supporting my clients around the world."

In addition to her energy expertise, Ms. Irastorza has worked on competition matters related to the transportation, finance, and food sectors. Her practice has spanned numerous jurisdictions around the globe, including Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ireland, Mexico, and the US.

Before joining Brattle, Ms. Irastorza held several other governmental positions in Mexico – in addition to her time as Undersecretary of Energy Planning and Transition – and was an Associate Director at an international economics consultancy.

