The Breakfast Table Gets Kookier This Halloween With 'The Addams Family 2'-Inspired Kellogg Cereals and Snacks

The limited-edition spooky cereals — Kellogg's® Froot Loops®, Kellogg's® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ and Kellogg's® Apple Jacks® — are each transformed for Halloween with marshmallow-shaped monsters, ghosts and bats that intermingle with your favorite breakfast cereals. Plus, beloved Addams Family characters, including Wednesday, It and Lurch, make a special box appearance alongside Toucan Sam®, Tony the Tiger® and more.

For even more Addams Family fun, boxes of Kellogg cereal, snacks and more are marked with a download notice offering a free digital download of the first animated Addams Family movie. To redeem, fans can review the terms and conditions and upload a copy of their receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards at KFR.com/AddamsFamily2.

"A timeless Halloween classic, 'The Addams Family' has brought families and friends together for years," said Laura Newman, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "This collaboration enables families to bring the oddly lovable Addams Family spirit home with our spooky cereals, trick-or-treat-ready snacks and a free download of the first animated Addams Family movie within specially marked boxes."

Along with Kellogg cereals, Kellogg's® Froot Loops® Jumbo Snax, Pop-Tarts® Frosted Spooky Chocolatey Fudge Bites and Rice Krispies Treats® Original Big Bars are getting a Halloween transformation. Featuring "The Addams Family" characters and Toucan Sam strutting in festive costumes, all varieties are available in single-serving pouches or bars for trick-or-treaters.

"A fan-favorite for decades, 'The Addams Family' continues to resonate with audiences of all ages across the globe," said Stephen Bruno, chief marketing officer of MGM. "With this exciting new Kellogg collaboration, we are giving fans an entirely new way to experience everyone's favorite macabre clan beyond this October's movie release, whether it's enjoying a bowl of spooky cereal or nibbling on an out-of-the-ordinary trick-or-treat snack."

The Halloween lineup will be available at retailers nationwide in July at a suggested retail price of $3.99-$5.69 for a 10.5-24.7-ounce box of Kellogg's® Spooky Cereal, $8.99 for 50 0.33-ounce single-serving bags of Kellogg's Froot Loops Jumbo Snax, $9.99 for 20 1.4-ounce single-serving bags of Pop-Tarts Frosted Spooky Chocolatey Fudge Bites and $8.99 for a 12-bar box of Rice Krispies Treats Original Big Bars. For more information, visit Kelloggs.com and follow Kellogg on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

MGM's "The Addams Family 2" will be released in theaters starting Oct. 1, 2021. The film's all-star voice cast includes Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Javon "Wanna" Walton (Pugsley), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma), Bill Hader (Cyrus) and Snoop Dogg (It).

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms, interactive ventures, and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

Abbreviated Terms and Conditions

Internet Access Required. Begins 7/30/21 and ends 11/15/21. Open to legal residents of U.S. & D.C., 18+ who are members of KFR. Subject to complete terms and conditions at www.KFR.com/AddamsFamily; complete list of participating products also found here. Message and data rates may apply. Digital movie code requires prior acceptance of Vudu.com license terms and conditions and may not be sold or otherwise transferred. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

®, ™, © 2021 Kellogg NA Co.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY © 2019 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a registered trademark of Tee and Charles Addams Foundation. All Rights Reserved.

