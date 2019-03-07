The Breast Implants Market to Hit $4.6 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea breast implants market is estimated to witness robust growth at 13.8% CAGR over the forecast years. An increasing number of clinics and hospitals catering to plastic surgery coupled with an increasing number of plastic surgeons are driving South Korea breast implants industry growth. Increasing desire to look attractive and rising focus on body aesthetics will further accelerate the demand for breast implants in South Korea over the projected timeframe.

The worldwide Breast Implants Market revenue will achieve 10%+ CAGR to cross $4.6 Billion by 2025 supported by increasing number of breast augmentation procedures coupled with growing incidence of breast cancer.

Global Breast Implants Market is expected to surpass USD 4.6 billion by 2025; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. A rising incidence of breast cancer worldwide will boost breast implants business growth in the foreseeable future. As a result, high numbers of women are undergoing mastectomy during breast cancer treatment procedures. Thus, increasing female population willing to restore lost breast volume will offer lucrative market growth potential in upcoming period.

The rising number of breast augmentation procedures coupled with increased breast cancer incidence will drive market size over the forecast timeframe. Breast augmentation procedures enable women to increase their breast size and to improve bust and hip contour balance. Reconstruction procedures help to restore one or both breasts to near normal size, shape and appearance. Increasing breast implantation procedures will thereby spur breast implants market growth over the coming years.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2020

However, the high cost of implantation procedure can impede breast implants industry expansion. Risk of complications in the case of both saline and silicone implants further limits procedure adoption.

Silicone breast implants market accounted for the largest revenue share and is expected to grow at 10.6% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. High segmental growth can be attributed to a greater resemblance of silicone implants to natural breast tissue. Other benefits such as a reduced probability of rippling and wrinkling will further boost procedure adoption with silicone breast implants, thereby impelling segmental share.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 399 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, "Breast Implants Market Size By Product (Silicone, Saline), By Shape (Round, Anatomical), By Application (Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction), By Texture (Smooth, Textured,), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Greece, Belgium, Romania, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Iran, Lebanon), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/breast-implants-market

Anatomical breast implants market is poised to grow at a lucrative pace and was valued over USD 302.7 million in 2018. Significant anatomical breast implants segment growth is due to its sloped contour with more implant material located at the bottom providing a natural breast appearance. Such implants provide greater projection with same volume as compared to round breast implants, thus increasing anatomical breast implants segmental size.

Breast reconstruction procedure market will grow at a rapid pace of more than 10.0% CAGR over the forecast timeframe owing to the increasing incidence of breast cancer. Growing awareness regarding reconstruction surgery has resulted in increasing procedure adoption. Advantages of reconstruction surgery such as short duration and less complex nature along with little scarring should further escalate product demand.

Textured breast implants segment held about USD 1.9 billion market size in 2018. Textured implants have a sandpaper-like thick and irregular outer shell that restricts their movement. Textured breast implants have been developed recently for reduction of capsular contracture. Numerous surgeons prefer textured breast implants that should augment the demand for textured breast implants over the foreseeable future.

Breast implants market in clinics is forecasted to progress at a pace of over 10.5% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries along with skilled professionals will stimulate clinics end-use segment growth. Clinics also have the facility of transferring patient into emergency departments of hospitals in case of any major complications, that should further increase patient preference for breast implantation in clinics.

U.S. market held significant industry share and accounted for over 94% revenue share in 2018. The increasing number of women opting for augmentation procedures will drive growth. Increasing per capita expenditure on cosmetic procedures coupled with high disposable income will serve to be a high impacting factor for U.S. breast implants industry growth.

Prominent industry players include GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Allergan and Mentor among other market players. These industry players are undertaking strategic initiatives such as agreements, acquisition, strong emphasis on product development and innovation in order to broaden their product portfolio and strengthen industry presence. For instance, in June 2016, Establishment Labs entered into a ten-year distribution agreement with Human Wellness Corporation to market its Motiva Implants.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2020

Browse Related Reports:

Breastfeeding Accessories Market By Products (Breast Milk Bottles, Breast Milk Storage Bags, Sore Nipple Cream, Nursing Pads, Cleaning Products, Nipple Shields, Breast Shells), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/breastfeeding-accessories-market

Breast Pump Market By Products (Open System, Closed System), By Technology (Manual Pump, Battery Powered Pump, Electric Pump), By Application (Personal Use, Hospital Grade), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/breast-pump-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://page125.org

Connect with us: Facebook | Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter

Related Links

http://Breast Implants Market size

Read Our Exclusive Blog

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com

