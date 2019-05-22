NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The brewery equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The global brewery equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for premium and craft beer, an increasing number of microbreweries and brew pubs, and continuous product innovations in the brewery equipment market. High capital, maintenance costs, and rising power and energy costs are projected to inhibit the growth of the brewery equipment market.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05776880/?utm_source=PRN







By macrobrewery equipment type, the cooling equipment segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The cooling equipment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR as it is used for maintaining the requisite temperature in all the beer tanks.This is the most utilized equipment at various levels of the whole process.



It is also used to cool down the wort.Since the equipment is most utilized and since there are temperature fluctuations throughout the year, there is a need for frequent replacement or maintenance of equipment.



Due to these factors, the cooling equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.



By craft brewery equipment type, the fermentation equipment segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The fermentation equipment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR.During the fermentation process, the wort is kept in the tanks for few weeks and acid is released as a byproduct.



Due to this, there are major chances of tank deterioration.Since the tanks are occupied for a longer duration during the process, there can be a requirement for more tanks by craft breweries to increase production.



Due to these factors, the fermentation equipment segment is projected to drive the brewery equipment market for craft breweries.



By brewery type, the craft brewery segment in brewery equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the brewery type segment, the brewery equipment market is segmented into microbrewery and craft brewery.There has been a rise in the demand for premium and flavorsome beer produced in small batches.



Consumers are shifting from traditional beer to craft beer.This has led to an increase in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs around the globe.



Due to the rise in the number of microbreweries, the demand for microbrewery equipment is increasing, which in turn, is driving the overall demand for equipment in craft breweries.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the brewery equipment market, due to the increasing investments by big beer manufacturers for expansions in the region and rising demand for craft beer



North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period in the brewery equipment market.The high growth rate in the North American region and the increasing investments by leading beer manufacturers for expansions is further projected to drive the market growth.



In addition, the region is witnessing significant demand for craft beer.Mexico is one of the most favorable markets for beer manufacturers to expand due to the rising demand for beer and easy availability of raw materials.



According to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, the US was the second-largest beer producing country in the world in 2017 and is witnessing a significant rise in the number of breweries. Due to these factors, the brewery equipment market witnesses a high growth rate in this region.

The global brewery equipment market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-level - 25%, D-level - 40%, and Others* - 35%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 30%, Europe - 26%, North America - 20%, South America – 14%, RoW – 10%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Leading players profiled in this report

• Alfa Laval (Sweden)

• GEA Group (Germany)

• Krones Group (Germany)

• Paul Mueller (US)

• Praj Industries (India)

• Meura SA (Belgium)

• Della Toffola (Italy)

• Criveller Group (US)

• Kaspar Schulz (Germany)

• Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

• Hypro Group (India)

• Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)



Research Coverage

This report segments the brewery equipment market on the basis of equipment type, brewery type, mode of operation, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the food grade gases market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the brewery equipment market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the brewery equipment market is flourishing



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05776880/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

