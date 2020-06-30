The Brilliance School welcomes K-8 students to its high-performing, free charter school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brilliance School , a high-performing K-8 school founded on national educational best practices, announced today that it is welcoming all kindergarten through 8th grade students to join in its inaugural year. The Youngstown community will enjoy a first-of-its kind, safe, structured, disciplined, blended-learning based free public charter school for children.

"Our team has taken the best of the best in education and combined it with a proven, fun and positive behavior system to better serve the education of families in the Youngstown area," said Joshua Batchelor, executive director and head of school. "The Brilliance team believes school should provide a safe and structured environment where our teachers and staff unlock the brilliance in every scholar. Based on our experience, scholars can teach us genius every day."

Just a short drive from Youngstown State University, Brilliance provides scholars with a college prep education that will allow them to succeed in a four-year college or university, or in the career of their choice. The Brilliance model utilizes a longer school day, intervention strategies to remove deficiencies, Saturday school, social emotional learning, mentoring, and other effective practices to ensure that scholars are performing at or above grade level.

"The goal of Brilliance is to illuminate the truth, and the truth is all of our kids are brilliant – each in their own way," said Danny Thomas, The Brilliance School board president. "Our kids get the passion, the love, the joy and the care that they need to feel fully themselves, fully engaged and fully supported in their educational journeys."

And parents have been taking notice. With free school uniforms, laptops and before and after school care options, the Youngstown community is welcoming The Brilliance School with open arms.

"The principal came out to help us with the enrollment process, which really made me feel like part of the family," said Gabrielle Hopkins, a new Brilliance School parent. "I'm confident that the school will give our kindergartener support; and I'm really happy that both of our kids can go to a school where the principal and the staff care so much."

Admission in The Brilliance School helps parents realize a big future for their children. The stated goal is for Brilliance scholars to graduate, attend a college prep high school, and ultimately gain acceptance to a four-year college or university. And that all graduates will positively effect change in their local communities while making an impact on global society.

The Brilliance School is now accepting K-8 student applications online, at: http://thebrillianceschool.org/enroll-now/ . Or, call Taron Slone, enrollment coordinator, at 330-274-4306.

The Brilliance School is a tuition-free, public charter school for scholars K-8 in Youngstown, Ohio. Our mission is to prepare students for academic achievement and personal success. Our vision is to create, for all of our scholars, a culture of high expectations for behavior and academics through a rigorous, research-based curricula and a focus on achievement, and personal growth. We. Are. Brilliance. Learn more at thebrillianceschool.org .

