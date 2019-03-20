The British are coming! The British are coming! No, not the redcoats or the Beatles, but eco-friendly water pumps that enable end users to achieve water independence.

OLNEY, Md., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "green solutions" landscape has a fresh face as British ingenuity and engineering expands into North America. Water Powered Technologies (WPT), headquartered in Cornwall, U.K., is making its proven zero-power water delivery solutions available to:

Sustainable Agriculture

Government Entities

Non-Profit Organizations

Off-Grid Communities

Public Parks

Golf Courses

Fish Farms

Water-Treatment Facilities

Home Owners Associations

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to serve people and communities in the United States and Canada," said Phil Selwyn, inventor, founder, and CEO of WPT. "Our eco-friendly water solutions use disruptive technologies that upset the applecart of almost all incumbent water-pumping businesses and equipment manufacturers and repairers with long-time ties to water pumps that use electricity or burn fossil fuels. We are the 'champion' of the end user who benefits from our water-delivery solutions that require no external power, especially those users who are environmentally conscious and seek long-term solutions."

WPT's mission is the development and deployment of simple water pumping, storage and associated technologies that use the natural power of water from 'Sky to Sea' to deliver globally sustainable water and energy solutions with minimal environmental impact and long- term economic benefits to users.

WPT also recognizes the strong NGO and philanthropic culture that exist in the U.S and warmly embraces opportunities to assist with foreign development projects where simple and fuel free water pumping can transform lives and communities.

Spearheading the expansion is Frank Howard, Director – North America, who lives in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.

