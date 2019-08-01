The British (Films) Are Coming! Courtesy of the BFI National Archive, Over a Dozen British Film and Television Titles Are Coming to The Film Detective in August

ROCKPORT, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network and film archive that restores classic films for today's cord-cutters, is excited to announce that an invasion of British film and television titles from the BFI National Archive will be available on all TFD platforms in its newest category: the BFI (British Film Institute) collection.

Founded in 1933, the BFI supports, nurtures, and promotes the art of film, television and the moving image. It brings its world-class cultural programs and unrivaled national collections to audiences everywhere and promotes learning about the art form and its heritage. The BFI supports the future success of film in the UK by nurturing new voices and fresh ideas, enriching independent British film culture, challenging the UK's screen industries to innovate, and defining Britain and its storytellers in the 21st century. The Film Detective is honored to play a part in sharing British film history by bringing a selection of titles from the BFI National Archive, one of the largest and most important collections of film and television in the world, to its audiences.

Coming to The Film Detective in August, viewers can delve into a blend of nonfiction works depicting British life, as well as fictional favorites. Experience an early 20th-century night out with "A Night at the Cinema in 1914" (2014). Using a glorious miscellany of comedies, adventure films, travelogues and newsreels from the BFI National Archive, this film recreates the joys of a typical night out at the cinema. A medley of titles like "The Perils of Pauline" (1914), "Palace Pandemonium" (1914), and "Looping the Loop at Hendon" (1914) are all set to music which reflects the spirit in which the films were made.

For a look into working-class life, "We are the Lambeth Boys" (1959), a film made by the Free Cinema movement, features life in Alford House, a youth club in South London, during the summer of 1958. The film explores the work and leisure time of a group of young teenagers, giving an eyewitness experience into the frustrations and aspirations associated with teen life in the late 1950s London.

In the world of drama, titles like "Nineteen Nineteen" (1984) serve as a deep dive into the psychology of man. Starring Paul Scofield and Maria Schell, "Nineteen Nineteen" (1984) tells the story of Alexander and Sophie, who meet five decades after being separate patients of Sigmund Freud. With Colin Firth and Clare Higgins playing the pair in their younger years, the use of flashbacks pieces together whether Freud's analysis was really worth its acclaim.

Other films preserved in the BFI National Archive that TFD audiences will be able to enjoy include titles from The British Transport Films Collection and The Children's Film Foundation.

BFI titles like "Nineteen Nineteen" (1984) and "We are the Lambeth Boys" (1959) are coming from across the pond just in time for TFD's "Around the World in 31 Days" August celebration. Highlighting films with a focus on travel and vacation, there is no better way to round out the summer. Featured TFD titles like "Road to Bali" (1953), "The Most Dangerous Game" (1932), and "Africa Screams" (1949) will also receive a special spotlight this month. Additional information on available titles and ways to watch The Film Detective can be found at https://www.thefilmdetective.com/.

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports and documentaries. Since launching in 2014, the company has distributed its extensive library of more than 3,000 hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading digital and television broadcast and streaming platforms such as Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. In 2016, The Film Detective launched its classic movie app and in June of 2018, the company launched a 24/7 linear channel on Sling TV. Visit us online at www.TheFilmDetective.com.

The BFI is the UK's lead organization for film, television and the moving image. It is a cultural charity that:

Curates and presents the greatest international public program of World Cinema for audiences; in cinemas, at festivals and online

Cares for the BFI National Archive – the most significant film and television archive in the world

Actively seeks out and supports the next generation of filmmakers

Works with government and industry to make the UK the most creatively exciting and prosperous place to make film internationally

Founded in 1933, the BFI is a registered charity governed by Royal Charter. The BFI Board of Governors is chaired by Josh Berger CBE.

The BFI National Archive was founded in 1935 and has grown to become one of the largest and most important collections of film and television in the world with over 180,000 films and 750,000 television programs. For over 80 years, the BFI has been an international leader in film preservation and guardian of Britain's unparalleled film and TV heritage. The BFI is an innovator in presenting films to audiences in new and dynamic ways, from cinemas to film festivals, outdoor events to online video-on-demand. At the heart of all its activities is the BFI's central aim to ensure that everyone in the UK has access to the widest possible range of film and their own film heritage.

That heritage includes all-time great British directors Alfred Hitchcock, David Lean and Powell and Pressburger; and the rich vein of documentary filmmaking, in which Britain led the world, including the lyrical work of Humphrey Jennings. The archive also boasts a significant Special Collections of filmmakers' papers as well as extensive stills, posters and production and costume designs along with original scripts, press books and related ephemera.

Expert teams undertake the time-consuming and complex task of restoring films at the BFI John Paul Getty Jr Conservation Centre in Hertfordshire. The BFI's most precious film materials are kept in optimum conditions in the world-leading Master Film Store in Warwickshire.

