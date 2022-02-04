The Brooks Group Selected as One of the Top 20 Sales Training & Enablement Providers for 2022

Sales training involves the development of skills and techniques related to both creating and exploring new sales opportunities, as well as closing deals and account management. In addition to improving a salesperson's ability to sell, these programs also focus on a sale manager's ability to coach and drive performance.

Selection of this year's Top Sales Training and Enablement Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the sales training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is an award-winning B2B sales training company focused on bringing practical, straightforward solutions to your sales force selection and training challenges.

The Brooks Group provides a suite of proven sales and sales management development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class sales hiring assessments.

SOURCE The Brooks Group