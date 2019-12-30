NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in bulk continuous filament yarn market to 2024 by application (carpet & rugs, mats and others), polymer type (Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene and others), denier type (600-1200, 1200-1800, 1800-2400, and 2400-3000), end use (residential, non-residential, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the bulk continuous filament yarn market looks promising with opportunities in residential, non residential construction, and transportation industries. The bulk continuous filament yarn market is expected to reach an estimated $11.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in residential construction, and increasing consumer interest towards home decoration.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include use of bio based bulk continuous filament yarn and advancement in technology to develop pollution free BCF yarn.



The study includes the market size and forecast for the bulk continuous filament yarn market to 2024 segmented by application, polymer type, denier type, end use, and region, as follows:



Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by Polymer Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

NylonPolyesterPolypropyleneOthers



Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by Denier Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

600-12001200-18001800-24002400-3000



Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Carpet & RugsMats Others



Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by End Use [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

ResidentialNon-Residential Others



Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

North AmericaUSCanadaMexicoEurope

GermanyNorwayFranceItalyAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaTaiwanThe Rest of the WorldTurkeySouth Africa

Some of the bulk continuous filament yarn companies profiled in this report include Aquafil, Toray, Al Abdullatif Industrial, Universal Fibers, Hyosung Advanced Materials, and Pharr Fibers and Yarns.



Polyester will remain the largest polymer and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its low price, durability, and stain resistance properties.



Within this market, carpet & rugs will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in household and commercial spending.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in residential construction. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by ongoing urbanization in China, India and other Asian countries.



Some of the features of "Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: bulk continuous filament market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: bulk continuous filament market size by various applications such as application, polymer type, denier type, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: bulk continuous filament market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of bulk continuous filament in the bulk continuous filament market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of bulk continuous filament in the bulk continuous filament market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the bulk continuous filament yarn market by application (carpet & rugs, mats and others), polymer type (Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene and others), denier type (600-1200, 1200-1800, 1800-2400, and 2400-3000), end use (residential, non-residential, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this bulk continuous filament yarn market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this bulk continuous filament yarn market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this bulk continuous filament yarn market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the bulk continuous filament yarn market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the bulk continuous filament yarn market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this bulk continuous filament yarn market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this bulk continuous filament yarn market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the bulk continuous filament yarn industry?



