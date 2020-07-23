The Business Architecture Guild® Announces Virtual Innovation Summit September 22 - 24, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, today announced that the 8th Annual Business Architecture Virtual Innovation Summit will take place on September 22-24, 2020. Registration is now available.

In today's complex business landscape, successful strategy execution cannot be left to chance. The Virtual Innovation Summit is designed to help business leaders and practitioners gain insights into the best approaches for translating strategic objectives into successful outcomes. The Virtual Innovation Summit will bring together a cross-section of real-world experience and proven best practices from the global business architecture community.

Co-sponsored by the Business Architecture Guild® and the Object Management Group®, attendees will hear how thought leaders from AIG, Fannie Mae, Ford, Independence Blue Cross, Nordea, Optus, PG&E, PNC Bank, Raytheon, UPS, USAA, Vattenfall and others use business architecture to clarify enterprise needs, steer investments, support customer-centric strategies, optimize operating models, address cross-functional integration, enable strategy execution and deliver triple bottom line performance.

Over the course of the 3-day Summit, attendees will have the opportunity to network, engage in targeted discussions and join interactive sessions that are interspersed with industry case studies. Summit themes will focus on how business architecture enables strategic planning, business agility, collaboration, transformational change, risk management and compliance. Certified Business Architects (CBA)® will receive CEU credits for this entire event.

For those new to the discipline, the Innovation Summit is preceded by a free, half-day Business Architecture Primer.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source of A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

