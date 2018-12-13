The Business Card Killer: Ginko, The One Tap Contact Exchange App

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginko LLC announced today the launch of Ginko, a mobile app that provides a novel alternative to those still managing relationships with antiquated business cards or contact managers that require a manual input of data. With Ginko, once users exchange contact information, all information is stored and automatically updated to reflect critical changes such as a contact's email address, phone number, current company, job title or location. With the tap of a finger, Ginko customers share only the information they want with whom they want. The app operates on both Android and iOS platforms and is responsive for both smartphone and tablet use.

To further improve the way that modern professionals connect, Ginko LLC has included the following unique features to their new app:

- Permissions – Each user reserves the right to share exactly what they want, with whom they want and can change these permissions at any time, this includes personal contact information, work contact information and the social wall. All pages can be made private or public.

- Social Wall – Ginko provides users with an all-encompassing social wall to share their thoughts, pictures, videos and more. Ginko's social wall makes it easy to separate work from personal life by allowing users to share each post with only whom they want quickly.

- Directories – Users stay organized by creating or combining directories for their work or personal life. Users can create and join directories expanding their contact organization and access capabilities. Ginko's proprietary algorithm does the work, organizing contacts into folders automatically.

- Ginko Live – Users have the option to broadcast themselves from anywhere in the world in real time. Viewers of the stream can watch live, ask questions and leave comments. Should a user miss a live broadcast, Ginko provides a 24-hour replay window to go back and view a live broadcast.

"We are in the digital era; the business card and the means of exchanging contact information needs to catch up with the times. Ginko is the future of contact exchange," said Nick Schlueter Marketing Manager of Ginko LLC.

About Ginko :

