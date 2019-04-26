The Business Observer Announces the 2019 Top Entrepreneurs Honorees; Awards Luncheon is May 23 in Lakewood Ranch

SARASOTA, Fla., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Observer announces its annual list of Top Entrepreneurs from Tampa Bay to Naples, saluting their accomplishments and entrepreneurial spirit in growing successful businesses. Honorees will be celebrated during an awards luncheon May 23, 2019, from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at The Grove Ballroom in Lakewood Ranch.

The celebratory event will include a special conversation with the icons of business on their most valuable lessons learned.

Business Observer

2019 Honorees:

Tampa Bay

Richard Gonzmart, Columbia Restaurant Group

Amy Martinez-Monfort , Tampa Laundry Co.

, Tampa Laundry Co. Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4

Sarasota/Manatee

Matt Eastman, Lickity Splits Ice Cream

John Giglio, Freedom Boat Club

Michael Saunders , Michael Saunders & Co.

Lee/Collier

Jeffrey Bonk, Architectural Metal Flashings

Bill Daubmann, MY Shower Door

Michael Wynn , Sunshine Ace Hardware

For more information or to register for the awards luncheon on May 23, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Grove Ballroom in Lakewood Ranch, visit BusinessObserverFL.com/topawards. Individual tickets and tables of 10 are available for purchase.

The Business Observer is the weekly newspaper for business leaders on the Gulf Coast of Florida and is part of the Observer Media Group. Formed in 1995 with the acquisition of the Longboat Observer, the family-owned and operated Observer Media Group Inc. has grown into a multimedia company with 13 newspapers, seven websites, two magazines and more than 125 employees serving multiple communities around Florida.

