The Business of 3D Printing: Metals (AMS 2020 2-Day Summit & Exhibition: Boston, U.S. - February 11-12, 2020)

This must-attend Summit and Exhibition will be back in February 2020 for its third year, with a new conference track covering metals. As usual, the conference offers over 30 expert speakers, with this year's focus being on end-user experiences, as well as the vendor, materials company and regulatory perspectives. As always with AMS, attendees will learn the most effective procedures and business opportunities in the critical sectors of 3D printing on which AMS 2020 is focused.



The AMS 2020 Exhibition will give attendees the opportunity to see the latest 3D printing products for metals printing, as well as the ability to network with other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business. The 2019 event, held in Boston, drew attendees from countries and U.S. states. The 2020 event builds on the excitement generated last year.

Here's what to expect from AMS 2020:

Metals

A roadmap for the latest trend in metal 3DP: compact metal printers

Understanding of the role of hybrid printers in metal additive manufacturing

The latest on 3D printing of new kinds of metals including copper, refractory materials, etc.

Case studies for metal printing from the aerospace, automotive, oil and gas and other industry sectors

An update on the role of post-processing in metals-based additive manufacturing

The latest metals service bureau trends

In addition to hearing from practitioners, technologists, and vendors, there will be sessions where the speakers will present their latest forecasts and intellectual property analysis for medical, dental and metals markets. There will also be plenty of time for attendees to meet, greet and conduct business.

Feb. 11-12 Includes

Entrance to Metals Tracks ONLY

Same benefits as Gold Passport

Agenda



February 11th, 2020

Metal Track Chairman - Lawrence Gasman

8:30 am Welcome



9:25 am Metals forecasts

Speaker: Scott Dunham - Vice President of Research

New Printer Technology Symposium



10:00 am Fireside chat Compact metal printers Speaker: Greg Mark Markforged - CEO



10:35 am Panel: Hybrid metal printers

Speaker: Jeff Herman - FabriceLabs - Co-Founder & CEO

- FabriceLabs - Co-Founder & CEO Speaker: Roland Mayetissfer - Coherent/OR Laser - Product Line Manager

11:15 am Coffee break



11:35 am Panel: Multilaser printers

Speaker: Dr. Gregory Brown - Vice President, Process Engineering

12:20 pm Lunch



2:20 pm Debate: The future of metals binder jetting

Speaker: Brett Harris HP-Product Manager Materials: HP metal jet

Metal Materials Symposium



3:05 pm Fireside chat New metals for additive manufacturing

Speaker: Oleksandra Korotchuk BASF SD Business Development Manager

Speaker: Aamir Abid Global Advanced Metals - Senior Research and Development Engineer at Global Advanced Metals

Coffee break



3:40 pm Panel: Aluminum and Copper for PJ4



4:15 pm Panel: Software and Design for Metal AM

Speaker: Mike Grau Autodesk - Technical Manager, Advanced Consulting

5.00 pm End of Day One

February 12th, 2020

Metal Track Chairman - Lawrence Gasman

8:30 am Welcome



9:05 am Metals Keynote II

Speaker: Craig Sungail - Global Advanced Metals - Vice President - Global Research and Development

9:50 am Fireside chat: Patents for 3D metals printing

10:25 am Coffee break



Metal Service Bureau Symposium

10:45 am Panel: Supply chains and customer trends for metal service bureaus

11:25 am Panel: Machines and materials for metal service bureaus

Speaker: Franziska Maschowski - Trumpf, inc - Head of Sales Additive Manufacturing

12:05 pm Lunch



Metal Printing: User Experiences

2:00 pm Panel: Metal printing in the automotive industry

Speaker: Jonah Myerberg - Desktop Metal - Co-Founder and CTO

- Desktop Metal - Co-Founder and CTO Speaker: Ankit Saharan - EOS - Manager of Research and Applications Development at EDS North America

2:40 pm Panel: Metal printing in the aerospace industry

3:20 pm Panel: Alternatives to metal in 3D printing: Composites and ceramics

4:00 pm Conference closes

Speakers



Les Kalman

Schulich School of Medicine, Western University - Assistant Professor, Restorative Dentistry

Feb 12, 11:25am: Panel: Dental lab experiences with 3D printing

Dr. Aamir Abid

Global Advanced Metals - Senior Research and Development Engineer

Feb 11, 3:05pm: Fireside chat: New metals for additive manufacturing

Dr. Gregory Brown

Velo3D - Vice President, Process Engineering

Feb 11, 11:35 am: Panel: Multilaser Printer

Bryan Crutchfield

Materialise - VP Materialise North America

Feb 11, 11:35am: 3D printing in surgical planning and modeling

Scott Dunham

SmarTech - Vice President of Research

Feb 11, 9:25am: SmarTech Analysis: Metals forecasts

Feb 11, 10:00am: Medical forecasts and dental forecasts

Lawrence Gasman

SmarTech - President

Chairman Metal Track

Laura Gilmore

EOS - Medical Account Manager of EOS North America

Feb 11, 9:25am: Fireside chat: Emerging trends for 3D printing in healthcare

Mike Grau

Autodesk - Technical Manager, Advanced Consulting

Feb 11, 4:15pm: Panel: Software and Design for Metal AM

Brett Harris

HP - Product Manager Materials: HP metal Jet

Feb 11, 2:20pm: Debate: The future of metals binder jetting

Jeff Herman

Fabric8Labs - Co-Founder & CEO

Feb 11, 10:35am: Hybrid metal printers

John Hornick

SmarTech - Senior Analyst

Chairman Medical/Dental Track

Oleksandra Korotchuk

BASF 3D Printing Solutions - Business Development Manager

Feb 11, 3:05 pm: Fireside chat: New metals for additive manufacturing

Greg Mark

Markforged - CEO

Feb 11, 10:00am: Fireside chat: Compact metal printers

Justin Marks

Arfona - Founder and CEO

Feb 12, 11:25am: Panel: Dental lab experiences with 3D printing

Neff Martin

Arburg - Head of Plastic Freeforming

Panel: Feb 11, 10:35am: 3D-printing in implants and orthopedics

Franziska Maschowski

Trumpf, inc - Head of Sales Additive Manufacturing

Feb 12, 11:25am: Machines and materials for metal service bureaus

Roland Mayerhofer

Coherent/OR Laser - Product Line Manager

Feb 11, 10:35am: Panel: Hybrid metal printers

Feb 12, 10:45am: Panel: AM dental: Into the dental and oral surgery office

Jonah Myerberg

Desktop Metal - Co-Founder and CTO

Feb 12, 2:00pm: Metal printing in the automotive industry

Ankit Saharan

EOS - Manager of Research and Applications Development at EOS North America

Feb 12, 2:00pm: Panel: Metal printing in the automotive industry

Davide Sher

SmarTech - Senior Analyst Europe

Chairman Bioprinting Symposium

Craig Sungail

Global Advanced Metals - Vice President - Global Research and Development

Feb 12, 9:05am: Metals Keynote II

Bob Zollo

Avante Technology - President

Feb 11, 4:15pm: Panel: Regulation of Additive Medical

