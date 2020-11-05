The Cajon Valley Union School District Is Hosting, Local, National and International Experts During The Two-Day Future Through World of Work Summit November 5th, 6th 2020

El CAJON, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cajon Valley Union School District is hosting, local, national and international experts during the two-day Future Through World of Work Summit, a virtual conference, produced by EdWeb and hosted from the newly created Cajon Valley Middle School Launch Pad, a library space transformation to career center reimagined for students, teachers, families and community to prepare all citizens for the future world of work.

The Cajon Valley LaunchPad is a collaboration between American Student Assistance, The San Diego Workforce Partnership, The Classroom of The Future Foundation, the Office of Federal Student Aid, and the World of Work™. Together, these organizations are applying new approaches to integrate career-related learning starting in the earliest grades, by bringing a new language of career and financial empowerment into the instructional core through teachers. Students at the LaunchPad Career Center

Over two days experts will highlight their involvement in the development of the Launch Pad through strategic partnerships with American Student Assistance, The Office of Federal Student Aid, The San Diego Workforce Partnership, and the Classroom of The Future Foundation. Together, these organizations have provided funding, strategic guidance and resources to complement Cajon Valley's World of Work™ career development and financial empowerment curriculum that is integrated into the Launch Pad.

The design and development of the Launch Pad has been led by The San Diego Workforce Partnership where labor market information and research is integrated with The World of Work™ curriculum. Students and their teachers, counselors and librarian accept a range of specialized missions to develop self-awareness, explore careers of interest, and develop plans to achieve their goals.

Through the Cajon Valley Parent University program, parents can join students in the career exploration process or join independently to work with coaches to explore their own career paths as part of a two-generational strategy in partnership with the San Diego Workforce Partnership career center network.

The summit is intended for superintendents, board members, teachers, librarians, foundations, non-profits, parents, career counselors, coaches, government officials, education leaders, and education journalists interested in learning about new approaches to preparing students for a path to gainful employment.

Named a 2019 Top Workplace in San Diego, Cajon Valley Union School District focuses on the positivity of each student's unique strengths, interests, and values. Serving over 60 square miles of San Diego's East County, Cajon Valley Union School District offers personalized education, with programs that develop students into happy kids, healthy relationships, on a path to gainful employment; making El Cajon the best place to live, work, play and raise a family. Visit the district at www.cajonvalley.net.

