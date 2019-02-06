The Caldwell Partners International Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) reported that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on February 13, 2019 there were 2 shareholders voting in person holding 2,802,408 Voting Common Shares and 90 shareholders voting by proxy holding 9,030,328 Voting Common Shares, representing in total 92 shareholders holding 11,832,736 Voting Common Shares, and 57.99% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 9, 2019 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors and are as follows:







Voted for* Percentage Withheld

from Voting* Percentage 1. Election of Directors - Elected

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management

proxy circular dated January 9, 2019 were elected directors of

the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting. The vote was

Paul R. Daoust











Paul R. Daoust

7,631,836 99.96% 3,000 0.04%

G. Edmund King

7,572,336 99.18% 62,500 0.82%

Darcy D. Morris

7,147,383 93.62% 487,453 6.38%

John N. Wallace

7,554,636 98.95% 80,200 1.05%

Kathryn A. Welsh

7,596,836 99.50% 38,000 0.50%



















Voted for* Percentage Withheld

from Voting* Percentage 2. Appointment of Auditors - Appointed

8,991,228 99.57% 39,100 0.43% The shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as

auditors of the Corporation and authorized the directors of the

Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The vote

was conducted by a show of hands











* As the vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting, plus any shares voted by a show of hands at the meeting in respect of which the shareholder voted against, or withheld authority.

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, assess, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation–nearly 50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations, as well as talent optimization as a certified partner of Predictive Index. With offices and partners across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

SOURCE The Caldwell Partners International Inc.

