The California Milk Processor Board Rewards Kids With "Sunday Funday With got milk?" Because Being A Kid Is Not An Easy Job

The four "Sunday Funday with got milk?" events are free and will kick-off on Sept. 30 with a special appearance by actress, social media star and America's Got Talent finalist, Sofie Dossi. Space is limited; thus, attendees are encouraged to register for a fun pass at www.gotsundayfunday.com.

The most recent CMPB's advertising initiative, You Can Always Count on Milk, captures how being a kid is tough, but no matter how challenging life gets, milk powers them through it all. "Sunday Funday with got milk?" will offer children ages 6 to 14 a morning filled with fun and tasty treats paired with milk because kids deserve a day to let loose and bounce around.

Sunday, Sept. 30 - DojoBoom in Thousand Oaks, CA - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

*special appearance by renowned contortionist and aerialist Sofie Dossi, from America's Got Talent*

Sunday, Sept. 30 - CircusTrix OC in Mission Viejo, CA - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7 - SkyWalk Trampoline Arena in Fresno, CA - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7 - MojoDojo Extreme Air Sports in Sacramento, CA - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"As parents, we are always there to help our children with their education and extracurricular activities, and we want to help reward them with playtime that is not pressured," said Steve James, executive director at The California Milk Processor Board. "Bringing this day to just have fun to life along with their favorite star, Sofie Dossi, embodies the goal of rewarding today's children to authentically showcase their talents – with milk as their trusted drink of choice before, during, and after a long day."

About the CMPB

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous got milk? campaign, remains dedicated to increasing milk consumption throughout California. Its latest multi-platform multicultural campaign, You Can Always Count on Milk, captures today's children facing daily challenges and powering through it all with milk as their trusted drink of choice before, during and after a long day. As of July 2018, the CMPB features a newly revamped website offering millennial families with the fun takes on how they can rely on milk, nutritional advice for a healthier lifestyle, and a variety of ways to incorporate milk into easy-to-make recipes they can try at home. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The got milk? trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit www.gotmilk.com.

