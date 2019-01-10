The California School of Professional Psychology Celebrates 50 Years of Impact

"Education is one of the most powerful tools for achieving social change, but it is only when education is paired with purpose that we witness its true power," said CSPP Dean Dalia Ducker, Ph.D. "We take pride in our legacy of providing the next generation with the tools they need to translate their education to public benefit, advocacy, and service to their communities. We take pride in our legacy of impact."

CSPP will celebrate its 50-year anniversary by holding events in which alumni and emeritus faculty will be joining current students, faculty, and staff in honoring CSPP's legacy and looking toward a future of continuing that legacy of impact.

About Alliant International University

Alliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) that offers programs in psychology, education, business management, forensic science, and law, and operates programs in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Fresno, Sacramento, Irvine, Japan, Hong Kong, and Mexico City, as well as online.

Alliant's mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world.

Alliant's vision is an inclusive world empowered by Alliant alumni.

More information is available at www.alliant.edu.

Contact: Cielo Villasenor

Alliant International University

858-635-4050

cielo.villasenor@alliant.edu

www.alliant.edu

SOURCE Alliant International University

Related Links

http://www.alliant.edu

