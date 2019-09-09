The Campbell Institute at the National Safety Council Releases New Research on Leading Indicators

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campbell Institute at the National Safety Council has just released two new research papers in its ongoing series on leading indicators – An Implementation Guide to Leading Indicators and Beyond Safety: Leading Indicators for Health & Wellbeing. These are the fourth and fifth Institute white papers on this topic to help organizations effectively put leading indicators into practice to protect workers.

"Having presented on this research for several years, we consistently hear employers saying they understand the benefits of leading indicators, but they need the steps to get started and continuously improve," said John Dony, director of the Campbell Institute. "We also know that health and safety go hand in hand, and that health and wellbeing leading indicators – from the employer perspective – have been a missing piece of the puzzle."

Two Campbell Institute Workgroups – which are comprised of employers with top environment, health and safety programs – spearheaded this research, as the members are seeing benefits in their own organizations. The implementation guide provides a comprehensive listing of leading indicators categorized by the maturity of an organization's EHS program, as well as the complexity level in capturing the data. The health and wellbeing research provides sample leading indicators for employers in the categories of education/awareness, reach, participation, satisfaction and organizational health.

"There is no silver bullet when it comes to using leading indicators, but the most important part is getting started," said Dony. "There are many leading indicators considered low hanging fruit outlined in the research that we hope companies will begin tracking to protect their workers from harm."

To access the two new papers – and all of the previous Campbell Institute research on leading indicators – visit thecampbellinstitute.org/research.

