The Campus of Care Hosts Annual Fundraiser and Concert
Dec 12, 2019, 17:30 ET
TYLER, Texas, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campus of Care Healthcare Corporation is hosting its annual fundraiser and concert at the Emmett J. Scott High School in Tyler, Texas on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Hors d'eurves will be served from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and "An Evening in the Arts & Sciences" will begin promptly at 7:00 PM. This event is usually hosted at a historic cathedral in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. Bala Cynwyd is the home office for The Campus of Care. In November of 2018 the company opened a satellite office in DeSoto, Texas, just outside Dallas. Tyler has been selected as the city to host this arts and activism event because it is the home town of lead medical scientist, Professor Dannah McKellar Ntaka. "Our research institute functions at the cutting edge of medical science. We are conducting research on human subjects that will change the world of maternal health. Each year over 700 African-American women die in childbirth and related complications. Our initiatives are designed to decrease this magnitude of suffering," states Professor McKellar Ntaka.
This formal event will feature opera, classical music, poetry, traditional African dance, and a spectacular light show. The purpose is to raise awareness and funds for upgrades in laboratory equipment. Local talent will be showcased as well as the talent of the scientists from The Campus of Care Center for Women & Children's Health & Research. There will be a scientific presentation describing the McKellar Longitudinal Women's Health Study (MLWHS), which was authored and designed by reproductive scientist and director of clinical research, Professor Dannah McKellar Ntaka. The MLWHS is a data management tool designed to help patients become better historians, which will help medical providers make proper diagnoses. The anonymous data from this double-blind study is used to track diseases and make predictions about who develops illnesses.
Members of the public are invited to attend this informative and entertaining event. Tickets are $50.00 for the meal and the show, and $30.00 for the show.
Sponsors and partners are:
SAB Management and Development Corporation of Philadelphia, PA
New Hope Covenant Fellowship Church of Bala Cynwyd, PA
Karen Holley, Founder of My VR Math - Dalla, Texas
Chemeka Bristol - Faizah Morowa Wraps (Tyler, Texas)
Belinda Smith, Champions Insurance of DeSoto, Texas
BEntertainment by B - Bobbie Evans, Proprietor
This Red Tent, Incorporated (Women's Natural Healing Center) Hadidah Williams - Founder
Contact:
Dannah McKellar Ntaka
610-818-8521
dannah.mckellarntaka@gmail.com
SOURCE The Campus of Care Healthcare Corporation
Share this article