The Campus Switch Market Witnessed a Setback in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Campus Switch revenue declined in 4Q 2020, following a short recovery in the prior quarter. The year-over-year revenue decline was broad-based across all regions, except China which continued to grow for the third consecutive quarter.

"Government stimulus around the world, which propelled market recovery in 3Q 2020, continued in the fourth quarter of 2020," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "However, 4Q 2020 did not benefit from pent-up demand from large enterprises as much as the prior quarter did. On a more positive note, we started to see some sign of recovery in the mid-market," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2020 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

Despite the market decline, verticals that performed well during the quarter are government and public sector, lower education, financial sector, and manufacturing.

Industrial Ethernet switches were in high demand exiting the year.

2.5/5.0 Gbps port shipments were up more than 60 percent in 2020, as the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of higher speeds and new technologies.

Major vendors with revenue share gain for the quarter as well as for the year are H3C, HPE, and Huawei.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Campus Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, to connect users and things to the Local Area Networks. The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue, ports shipped and average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed, and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (100, 1000 Mbps, 2.5, 5, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400 Gbps), Power-over-Ethernet, plus regional breakouts. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

