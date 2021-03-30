The Canales Project Releases Debut Compilation Album Hear Her Song

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canales Project (TCP), a nonprofit organization guided by a vision to give voice to issues of identity and culture through music, will launch its first album Hear Her Song. This multinational, multi-genre project amplifies women leaders' voices while also providing opportunities for female musicians to use their own. The release will align with Women's History month, while also commemorating the four-year anniversary of the historic Women's March of 2017, the initial inspiration that sparked Hear Her Song into action.

Hear Her Song Album Composers and Honorees

Established in 2016, TCP was founded by acclaimed opera singer, advocate, and entrepreneur Carla Canales whose programs include performances, educational platforms, and advocacy initiatives. Hear Her Song is TCP's most successful program, honoring distinguished women through new songs written by female composers and songwriters across the globe. Each artist is connected with an honoree, and then uses her words and stories directly to create a song. While the project celebrates women, it also reflects the challenges they face in contemporary culture. It is both a musical commemoration of women's achievements, and a call to action to advocate for gender equality. As honoree Ambassador Ruth A. Davis poignantly describes, "The soaring lyrics of Hear Her Song that honor outstanding women who have contributed to making the world a better place lift our spirits and give us hope for a brighter, more fulfilling future."

Produced in collaboration with engineer Christopher Botta, the album features eleven songs composed by Faye Chiao (USA, honoring Xiaoguang Zhou), Dina Fanai (USA, honoring Linda Rendleman), Rosabella Gregory (United Kingdom, honoring Shivika Sinha), Gwyneth Herbert (United Kingdom, honoring Gloria Steinem), Eliza Hull (Australia, honoring Carly Findlay), Hyeyoung Kim (South Korea, honoring Hui Ruoqi), Maria Landi (USA, honoring women from Mercy Beyond Borders), Sophia Lanuza (USA, honoring women from Mercy Beyond Borders), Janet Noh (USA, honoring Yang Lan), Helen Park (South Korea, Theme Song for Her Village), and Katy Pfaffl (USA, Theme Song for project).

