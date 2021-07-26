The Cannabinoid Institute Offering Medical Courses Cannabis Certification for Clinicians in Mexico

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabinoid Institute (TCI) launched a Spanish version of their well-respected online medical cannabis training certification for Mexican physicians and other healthcare providers on Friday, July 23. TCI is focusing on helping physicians who prescribe cannabis in Mexico to meet the demands of their patients since both medical and recreational cannabis became legal this past month. Legalization in Mexico comes after years of stigmatization. As in the United States, many physicians in Mexico remain largely unaware of the medicinal uses of the plant because medical schools have treated cannabis as a controlled substance for generations. Consequently, most physicians are only aware of the risks associated with abuse and remain ignorant of the finer nuances of prescribing cannabis or the potential for drug-drug interactions.

"We were concerned that physicians would lack the support they needed to feel comfortable prescribing cannabis to their patients. And we knew that our knowledge would help bridge that gap," stated TCI founder, Dr. Jan Roberts. "Ultimately, our primary goal is patient safety."

Spanish-speaking clinicians will now be able to take TCI courses and will get access to monthly grand rounds that are live and available in both English and Spanish. Clinicians will also receive eight hours of ACCME tier-1 credit, allowing international physicians to meet education requirements while staying abreast of recent scientific understanding of the endocannabinoid system and its role in medicine.

TCI offers science-based accredited training on cannabis and the endocannabinoid system to help educate clinicians on the uses and best practices for medical cannabis and to help patients avoid adverse reactions. In the US and abroad, less than 10% of medical schools provide training in the endocannabinoid system and in medical cannabis. While many cannabis educational programs focus on the "sin and stigma" of cannabis or treat cannabis as if it is a panacea that can fix every condition, TCI covers all aspects of cannabinoid science from a patient-first, science-based, objective perspective.

TCI was founded by Dr. Jan Roberts and Dr. Stacia Woodcock with a goal to reduce adverse outcomes for patients and to ensure clinicians can provide their patients with the most knowledgeable guidance possible. "Unfortunately, I have seen some poor medical decisions made by physicians who lack the scientific understanding of the ECS and cannabis, and those decisions have actually impacted my patients significantly," Roberts said. "As a result, I decided to start TCI."

TCI is different from other cannabis education programs, in that it provides training written by clinicians, for clinicians, and was developed out of the research that Dr. Roberts conducted at NYU on clinicians' knowledge and attitudes about cannabis. TCI's online platform allows participants to complete the course at their own pace and tailor their learning experience. Participants will also be able to attend monthly 'Grand Rounds', upon completion of their certification to focus on reducing potential patient adverse reactions and drug-drug interactions.

Dr. Roberts states: "At TCI, we are trying to use technology to create a global initiative around cannabis education for physicians and other clinicians worldwide. Cannabis laws vary country by country, creating an uneven playing field scientifically and in healthcare delivery. We aim to provide access to the best cannabis education worldwide, and TCI Mexico is just the first step to a global education and application system."

The Cannabinoid Institute (TCI) is a global women-led medical cannabis education company that specializes in teaching science-driven, objective web-based and live education to physicians, nurses, mental health clinicians, and pharmacists by providing accredited certification programs and individual courses for clinicians.

Dr. Jan Roberts is an internationally-recognized psychotherapist, educator, researcher, and speaker whose approach merges neurobiology, cognitive processing, EMDR, and mindfulness strategies.

