The Canton Fair, China Southern and Turkish Airlines Team-up to Welcome the World to ‘Discover More’ at the 124th China Import and Export Fair

The new deals mark a significant expansion in the fair's engagement plan with the international community. The partnership with China Southern Airlines will serve buyers from North America, while Turkish Airlines will provide participants with selected benefits on a wide range of routes from Middle East, Africa and South America.

Travellers flying China Southern Airlines will be entitled to special discounts on first class, business class, premium economy and economy tickets on routes between Los Angeles-Guangzhou and Vancouver-Guangzhou. Turkish Airlines passengers will be eligible for special discounts and extra mileage on both business and economy class tickets.

"Over the past 61 years, the fair has received overwhelming support from countries across the world. During the 123rd Canton Fair, in particular, we welcomed over 33,426 buyers from America and over 90,576 from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, " said Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office at Canton Fair. "This year, and with this continued support in mind, we are pleased to announce our new partnership with two leading Airlines, which will greatly expand our offering and extend our invitation to global buyers from developed and emerging markets."

The Canton Fair, China's largest and most inclusive trade exhibition, is considered the window to China. According to recent customs data, bilateral trade between China and Africa reached USD170 billion in 2017, with an average growth rate of 14.1 percent per year. In the same year, China-Arab trade approached $200 billion (Dh734 billion), up 11.9 per cent year-on-year, while direct Chinese investment in Arab countries increased 9.3 per cent to $1.26 billion.

Development cooperation is increasing at all levels. With significant room for further global collaboration and growth, the fair is continuously looking to expand its offering and extend their invitation to 'discover more at the Canton Fair' to buyers and sellers across the world.

For more information on exclusive travel deals, booking tickets to the Fair or finding out more information on the new partnership, please login the "BEST (Buyer E-Service Tool)" on the Canton Fair official website invitation.cantonfair.org.cn.

