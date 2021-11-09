The CAP recognizes the continued excellence of SkylineDx' accredited laboratory

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SkylineDx announced that the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has renewed accreditation to SkylineDx' laboratory in San Diego, California (US), based on results of a recent on-site inspection. The CAP advised the facility's laboratory director, Matthew McGinniss MS, Ph.D., of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the laboratory services provided. SkylineDx is one of nearly 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

The US federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government's own inspection program. During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and records, and overall management.

"Our team in San Diego did an incredible job throughout this entire process, not only anticipating CAP's on-site inspection, but also working diligently to obtain Pennsylvania and Rhode Island clinical laboratory permits, signifying that SkylineDx' lab in San Diego is authorized to receive and process specimens from these states", comments Dharminder Chahal, CEO SkylineDx, "all steps taken are focused on further solidifying our position in the US diagnostics market". "We are extremely proud of the excellent service that our molecular laboratory provides to patients and clinicians", concludes Dr. McGinniss.

About SkylineDx

SkylineDx is a biotechnology company, focused on research & development of molecular diagnostics in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Rotterdam (the Netherlands) and complemented with a field medical and scientific affairs team in the US and a CAP/CLIA certified laboratory in San Diego (California). SkylineDx uses its expertise to bridge the gap between academically discovered gene expression signatures and commercially available diagnostic products with high clinical utility, assisting healthcare professionals in accurately determining the type or status of disease or predict a patient's response to treatment. Based on test results, healthcare professionals can tailor the treatment approach to the individual patient. To learn more, please visit www.skylinedx.com.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, please visit www.cap.org.

