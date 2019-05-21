The CAP's Annual Report Highlights How Pathologists are Leading in Diagnostic Medicine to Make People Healthier

CAP 2018 Annual Report "As new technologies emerge and health care becomes more complex, pathologists must prepare to lead and thrive in a changing environment," said CAP President R. Bruce Williams, MD, FCAP. "The one constant they can count on as they serve their patients remains the support and guidance of the College of American Pathologists." This report highlights what we've accomplished to help our pathologist members keep their skills sharp, maintain laboratory quality, and protect their practices and patients.

Among the achievements and milestones outlined in the annual report:

Following a successful CAP-led campaign to influence public policy, the US House of Representatives passed the Local Coverage Determination Clarification (LCD) Act. This was a key victory for patients, making the process for what Medicare covers more transparent and based on scientific evidence.

More than 22,000 laboratories worldwide are enrolled in proficiency testing (PT) programs, which helps ensure that no matter where you are in the world, you can count on the quality of your laboratory results.

More than 8,000 laboratories worldwide are CAP accredited, demonstrating a commitment to the most stringent worldwide inspection processes in laboratory quality.

The CAP added more than 40 new requirements to its accreditation checklist edition and significantly revised approximately 240 requirements, setting the highest standards for quality.

Total CAP membership remained strong with nearly 18,000 members. Nine out of 10 Fellows renew their CAP membership year over year.

The CAP offered more than 500 live and online education courses and physicians completed 59,000 continuing medical education (CME) activities.

More than 700 underserved women received free cervical and breast cancer screenings at 11 See, Test & Treat programs through CAP Foundation program grants awarded to members.

The annual report is the primary source for information about what the CAP has achieved to significantly impact diagnosis, treatment, and health. You can access the annual report here.

