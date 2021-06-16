The CAPTRUST Community Foundation Announces 2021 Charity of Choice

RALEIGH, N.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF), an employee-run 501(c)(3), today announced the organization's 2021 Charity of Choice: Note in the Pocket. Note in the Pocket will receive a $100,000 grant to support its mission of providing clothing to school-aged children in need in Wake County, North Carolina. Additionally, the CCF named five national grant recipients who will each receive a $25,000 grant.

Founded in 2007, the CCF's mission is to enrich the lives of children in our communities. The CCF has awarded over $2.8 million in grants to charitable organizations across the country that help children in need. The CCF is a volunteer organization run by CAPTRUST employees and sources fundraising primarily through employee payroll deductions that are matched by CAPTRUST. Every year the CCF names a single organization its Charity of Choice. As this year's Charity of Choice, Note in the Pocket, will receive a $100,000 grant as well as support from CCF volunteers throughout the year to assist in the charity's mission and expand its capabilities.

Note in the Pocket provides clothing to students in need who have been identified by schools or social service agencies in Wake County, North Carolina. Note in the Pocket's clothing distribution model strives to remove the stigma that goes along with needing or asking for help. The organization's goal is to empower children to succeed in their academic environment by providing stylish, good quality clothing that they are proud to wear. Since 2013, Note in the Pocket has impacted more than 30,000 individuals, with the goal to clothe 50,000 by 2025.

"We are thrilled to have been selected as the CAPTRUST Community Foundation's 2021 Charity of Choice," says Dallas Bonavita, executive director at Note in the Pocket. "The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult on our school-aged children. This grant and the support from CAPTRUST employees will have a tremendous impact on our ability to serve those children in need."

In addition to its work with Note in the Pocket, the CCF has identified five charities that will receive national grants of $25,000 in 2021. They are:

AMIkids, Inc. – Tampa . A private nonprofit day treatment facility in Tampa, Florida , dedicated to helping kids discover the potential within them, transform their lives, and break the cycle of failure and poverty.

. A private nonprofit day treatment facility in , dedicated to helping kids discover the potential within them, transform their lives, and break the cycle of failure and poverty. Durham Children's Initiative. A Durham, North Carolina -based nonprofit that envisions a world in which every youth graduates from high school ready for college or career. Their mission is to create a pipeline of high-quality services for youth and their families that overcomes the barriers to their success.

-based nonprofit that envisions a world in which every youth graduates from high school ready for college or career. Their mission is to create a pipeline of high-quality services for youth and their families that overcomes the barriers to their success. Families Together. An organization dedicated to moving families in Wake County, North Carolina , and surrounding areas from homelessness to stable homes through mentoring, housing support, and connection to community resources.

, and surrounding areas from homelessness to stable homes through mentoring, housing support, and connection to community resources. Rainbow Village. A nonprofit located in Duluth, Georgia , with a vision to be change-makers who are moving the needle toward ending homelessness through educational, support-driven, compassionate programming that embraces unique paths and sustainable progress.

, with a vision to be change-makers who are moving the needle toward ending homelessness through educational, support-driven, compassionate programming that embraces unique paths and sustainable progress. Sleep in Heavenly Peace – Durham . Sleep in Heavenly Peace Inc. (SHP) was established in 2012 to fulfill a specific mission—to see that no kid sleeps on the floor in our town. The organization concluded that the number of children experiencing bedlessness is a silent epidemic and that the need far exceeds the availability of beds for the underprivileged. SHP builds bunk beds for local children, ages 3 to 17, who sleep on floors, couches, and other uncomfortable situations without beds.

"The pandemic created difficult challenges for many nonprofit organizations when their communities needed them most," says Philip D'Unger, president of the CCF and senior team leader at CAPTRUST. "We understand the need is great and we are incredibly excited and fortunate to work with this year's Charity of Choice, Note in the Pocket, as well as the national grant recipients."

About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. If you would like to donate or learn more about the CAPTRUST Community Foundation, please call 855.649.0943.

About CAPTRUST

Founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina, CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance for individuals and families. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis/fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs. With nearly 900 employees across more than 50 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $60 billion in assets under management and more than $600 billion in assets under advisement (as of June 1, 2021). For more information, visit www.captrust.com.

