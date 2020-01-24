The Car Sharing Market in China, Forecast to 2025 - Market is Shifting from Traditional to Modern Travel, with the Penetration Enabled by Mobile Internet and Electric Powertrain Solutions

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Car Sharing Market in China - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes opportunities and challenges in the car sharing market in China. It examines the current market structure and business models, as well as factors that drive and restrain the market growth. It also discusses the growth opportunities and trends up to 2025.



Key Features

To provide a strategic review of the car sharing ecosystem and market, involving main technology trends in China

To analyze the key car sharing operators and their business strategies in China

To identify car sharing market trends, such as strategic alliances and collaborative services

To evaluate the present market size and the growth opportunities for stakeholders

Key Issues Addressed

What is the present business environment for car sharing services?

Who are the key participants in the car sharing market?

What are the present and anticipated trends in the car sharing market?

What are the market drivers and restraints influencing the development of the car sharing market?

What are the policies and regulations established to manage the car sharing business in China ?

The car sharing market in China has approximately 30 active operators. These companies are operated by automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), transportation companies and start-ups. The top 5 operators - EVCard (by SAIC Motor Co., Ltd.), Weigongjiao (by Geely), GoFun (by Beijing Shouqi Group Co., Ltd.), MoreFun (by BAIC Mobility Co., Ltd.) and PandAuto (by Chongqing Lifan Automobile Co., Ltd.) - accounted for 72.8% of the fleet size in 2018.



In China, the sharing economic activity has been able to achieve lower cost, lower entry barriers and lower pollution, as well as higher efficiency, higher experience and higher credibility within the industry. Transportation sharing activities, including car sharing and ride sharing, have accounted for 8.4% of the sharing economy in the country in 2018. The Chinese are also gradually shifting towards Internet applications for their transportation needs, such as reserving riding services from mobile apps, finding solutions to traffic blocks, and using real-time navigation and traffic services.



The operation charge fee per service is the main revenue generator for car sharing companies. However, the Chinese car sharing market has been undergoing restructuring since 2017. It has witnessed a few exits, such as the withdrawals of Youyouyongche, Ezzy, and Togo, and some collaborations - for instance, BMW AG has collaborated with EVCard, while Daimler Mobility Services GmbH has tied up with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd. to carry out car sharing business in the country.



In line with the Chinese government's vision of increasing electric vehicle (EV) penetration and promoting green development, automotive OEMs are expected to further expand their EV sales through their subsidiaries in the car sharing industry. For instance, the car sharing market is expected to be more competitive, especially for the vertical value chain and ecosystem integration developed by automotive OEMs and transportation companies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Car Sharing Market Outlook in China

The Sharing Economy in China

Key Travel Methods

Travel Methods Comparison

Car Sharing Value Chain

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Car Sharing Market Segmentation

Car Sharing Definition

Car Sharing Services

4. Drivers and Restraints - Car Sharing Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. China Car Sharing Market Overview

Chinese Central Government's Regulation on the Car Sharing Market

Car Sharing Market Development Roadmap

Key Travel Methods

Travel Methods Comparison

Car Sharing Value Chain

SWOT Analysis

Key Trends in China's Car Sharing Market

6. Forecasts and Trends - Car Sharing Market in China

Market Engineering Measurements

Car Sharing Fleet Size Forecast

Forecast Scenario Assumptions to 2025

7. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Car Sharing Market

Car Sharing Market Structure in China

Car Sharing Market Breakdown by Participants

Car Sharing Market Breakdown by Offerings

Car Sharing Cost Analysis

Key Autonomous Driving Developments Among Car Sharing Operators

Case Study - Comparison of Key Car Sharing Operators

8. Traditional Car Sharing Market - Profiles of Key Operators

GoFun by Beijing Shouqi Group Co. Ltd.

EVCard by SAIC Motor Co. Ltd.

PandAuto by Lifan Automobile Co. Ltd.

MoreFun by BAIC Mobility Co. Ltd.

Weigongjiao by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd.

9. Growth Opportunities Analysis

Growth Opportunity - Car Sharing Market in China

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Conclusion

Key Trends and Recommendations

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

