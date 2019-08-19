The Carelink M10 is making mobile healthcare more accessible

Newland North America, Inc.

Industry leading specifications include:

  • Android 8.1 operating system and powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor
  • Leverages the world's smallest all-in-one scan engine
  • Wireless and cellular connectivity
  • nSHIELD™* antimicrobial agent housing
  • 5.7" touch screen; 231 g total weight; 12.6 mm thick
  • Standard 4800mAh battery, supplemented by a low-power design
  • Unparalleled ROI
  • Budget conscious
  • Fast charging with a Type-C port
  • IP67 sealed and withstands 1.5m drops to concrete

Newland is an authorized integrator with Allscripts, whose mission is to connect third-party applications, devices and other innovative healthcare technologies with Allscripts products to maximize an Open, Connected Community of HealthTM. To learn more, visit developer.allscripts.com and follow the Allscripts Developer Program on Twitter for the latest news.

Newland is an official TigerConnect partner.

Newland is finalizing the integration with ACS MediHealth for POC(point of care), PHH(phlebotomy hand held) and unified communications for MEDITECH's newest platform Expanse.

To get more information about the Newland Carelink-M10, please visit the Newland North America website: www.newlandamerica.com.

Any inquiry, please contact Newland North America by email at Info@NewlandNa.com.

