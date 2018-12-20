The Carlson Law Firm Offers Discount Lyft Rides for New Year's Eve in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to keep Bryan roads free of drunk drivers this New Year's Eve, The Carlson Law Firm is offering $10 off codes to the first 100 people who sign up for Carlson's New Year's Eve Safe Ride through Lyft. Carlson's New Year's Eve Safe Ride program is available for any Lyft ride beginning at noon on Dec. 31 and ending at 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Both new and existing Lyft riders can visit carlsonattorneys.com/nye19 to get instant access to The Carlson Law Firm's exclusive code. The code is available to anyone needing to find a safe ride home.

"As a personal injury law firm, we see firsthand the damage that drunk driving crashes have on people's lives," Managing Partner Craig Carlson said. "We're just doing our part to improve the safety of Texas roads on a night meant for celebrations."

The Carlson Law Firm is encouraging riders to request the code as soon as possible to ensure they are one of the first 100.

Texas New Year's Eve Statistics

Texas consistently ranks among the highest states with instances of fatal driving collisions on New Year's Eve. In fact, data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ranks Texas as the 7th deadliest state on New Year's Eve.

According to TXDOT, the New Year's Eve data from Dec. 30, 2016 to Jan. 2, 2017 there were 4,054 traffic crashes in Texas, resulting in 44 fatalities and 171 serious injuries.

About The Carlson Law Firm

The Carlson Law Firm is a Texas-based national law firm committed to providing exceptional legal services in the areas of personal injury, medical malpractice, dangerous drugs and defective products, mass torts, nursing home abuse and consumer protection. The Carlson Law Firm has been successfully representing clients for over 40 years with 12 offices all over Texas.

Media Contact: Kazia Conway

kconway@carlsonattorneys.com

SOURCE The Carlson Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.carlsonattorneys.com

