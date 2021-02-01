The Carlson Law Firm's Rizkalla Joins the Plaintiff's Steering Committee in Elmiron MDL

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruth Rizkalla, Partner at The Carlson Law Firm, has been appointed to the Plaintiff's Steering Committee for the recently formed Multi-District Litigation for injured consumers involving Johnson & Johnson's drug Elmiron, used to treat painful bladder syndrome. Rizkalla was appointed by the Honorable Judge Brian R. Martinotti of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. She is part of a group of 14 diverse attorneys from across the country—most of whom are women—on the Plaintiff's Steering Committee.

"We are helping to bring justice to the patients who have been hurt by this company's negligence," Rizkalla said. "The diversity of this group is important to provide different perspectives, experiences and skills that will bring about a successful outcome for those whose lives have been negatively affected by Johnson & Johnson."

Patients took Elmiron to treat a condition called interstitial cystitis, or painful bladder syndrome. Research indicates that the condition affects mostly women, and as a result, mostly women have been affected by Elmiron's dangerous, undisclosed side effects.

The Judicial Panel sent 42 suits to Judge Martinotti in December. According to the suits, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals have received reports from doctors since 1997 about visual complications resulting from the use of Elmiron. Patients experience the following vision complications:





Blurred vision

Degenerative maculopathy

Macular retinopathy

Macular/pattern dystrophy

Maculopathy

Pigmentary maculopathy

Reduced night vision

Retinal pigment epithelium atrophy

Retinopathy

Unilateral or bilateral blindness

Vision impairment

Vision loss

The Carlson Law Firm is accepting clients who have suffered vision loss and damage as a result of using Elmiron to treat painful bladder syndrome.

Rizkalla has served on multiple leadership positions in several coordinated mass tort proceedings. Most recently, she has served as Co-lead in The Xarelto Products Liability JCCP and Plaintiff's Steering Committee member of The 3M Combat Earplugs Products Liability MDL.

The Carlson Law Firm is a nationally recognized injury firm with 14 office locations in Texas and an office in Los Angeles County, California that Ruth manages. For more information, visit carlsonattorneys.com.

