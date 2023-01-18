The Carneros AVA Celebrates 40 Years of Distinction, Diversity, and Quality at the Crossroads of Napa and Sonoma

Anniversary marks the appointment of new co-chairs on the board of directors and an exciting calendar year of activities to promote the region.

NAPA, Calif. and SONOMA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carneros Wine Alliance, a non-profit association of wineries and grape growers in the Carneros American Viticultural Area (AVA), is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the AVA throughout 2023. In light of this noteworthy milestone, Carneros Wine Alliance is also announcing new co-chairs on the board of directors—Scott Billeci, ZD Wines, and Alison Crowe, Plata Wine Partners—representing both wineries and growers within the AVA.

Hilary Berkey, director of sales and marketing at Emeritus Vineyards, will step down as chair and will join Anne Moller-Racke, Blue Farm Wines, as Chair Emeriti.

Napa native Scott Billeci has worked in hospitality for years, spending a decade at Thomas Keller Restaurant Group and Nickel & Nickel Winery, and now as the regional sales manager for ZD Wines. "I am humbled and honored to co-chair the Carneros Wine Alliance with Alison Crowe as we commemorate Carneros' 40th anniversary as an AVA," says Billeci, "We look forward to expanding awareness of this great appellation."

The new program year activities are expected to highlight the anniversary of the AVA, while supporting the overarching mission to promote vineyards, wineries, and visitor destinations of the Carneros region. The 2023 activities will include a masterclass led by Erin Kirschenmann, managing editor of Wine Business Monthly, on the "Retrospective of the Historical Vineyards," participation in the World of Pinot Noir in Santa Barbara, the annual Spring Barrel Tasting, and an anniversary celebration in October to toast the end of this monumental year.

Alison Crowe, vice president of winemaking for Plata Wine Partners, has been involved with the Carneros Wine Alliance for over 10 years and looks forward to her new role: "Carneros is a special place filled with history, heritage, vistas, and, of course, world-class vineyards, wineries and resort destinations. Scott and I, along with the rest of the Carneros Wine Alliance board, look forward to bringing an exciting series of tastings and events to the trade, media, and public to celebrate the appellation's anniversary."

With a history that dates back to the 1800s, Carneros received its AVA status in 1983 and the Carneros Wine Alliance was formed shortly thereafter in 1985. Carneros was the first wine region in California to be defined by its climate characteristics rather than political boundaries, in large part due to the San Pablo Bay that straddles both Sonoma and Napa. Thanks to its cool to moderate climate variations, the Carneros AVA offers some of the most versatile wines in the valley, from crisp sparkling chardonnay to bold merlot and now comprises over 45 wineries.

About Carneros Wine Alliance

The Carneros Wine Alliance is a non-profit association of wineries and grape-growers in the Carneros American Viticultural Area (AVA). Carneros is located at the crossroads of two major wine regions, the Napa and Sonoma Valleys. A cool-climate appellation influenced by the waters of the San Francisco Bay, Carneros has long been known for Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and sparkling wine production. The Carneros Wine Alliance is committed to promoting the distinction, diversity and above all, quality, of grapes and wines from Carneros. Visit – carneros.com. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - @carneroswine.

