The Carrington at Lincolnwood Names New Executive Director

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THE CARRINGTON AT LINCOLNWOOD, a rental senior living community located on Northeast Parkway, announces the appointment of Tom Whitaker as new Executive Director. Whitaker succeeds Jim Biggs, who will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer of West Bay Senior Living, the company providing management and operational services to THE CARRINGTON.

Thomas W. Whitaker, Jr., MBA, Executive Director

Whitaker previously served as Director of Financial Services for THE CARRINGTON, a community offering Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care. With the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitaker's duties expanded to include coordinating daily communication updates for residents, staff and families, as well as procuring personal protective equipment and managing protocol documentation.

"Communication is critical," says Whitaker. "To maintain a relationship of trust, you have to not just be accessible, but also be proactive in providing information to residents and their families so they understand what we're doing, and why we're doing it." THE CARRINGTON continues to operate under the guidance of the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Going forward in his Executive Director role, Whitaker believes there are some important takeaways from the coronavirus pandemic, both for THE CARRINGTON and senior living as a whole. "What we learned as a community is that preparation, taking precautions and following protocols makes the community setting one of the safest places to be," says Whitaker. "Plus, there's a huge benefit in the social aspect of a community, as opposed to being isolated in a private home."

Whitaker grew up on Chicago's Northshore and currently lives in the Jefferson Park neighborhood with his family. He holds a degree in Business Management from Loyola Maryland, an MBA with a focus in Healthcare Management from Loyola Chicago, and is currently pursuing a Master of Senior Living Hospitality through the University of Southern California Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.

THE CARRINGTON features 251 Independent Living apartments, 71 Assisted Living apartments and 44 Memory Care residences. In addition, the community recently introduced Bridge Memory Care—a dedicated neighborhood of 17 Assisted Living residences offering a structured daily memory loss support program.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

The Carrington at Lincolnwood

3501 Northeast Parkway

Lincolnwood IL 60712

(847) 973-6262, Ext. 109

[email protected]

